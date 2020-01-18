ShaMaran to Present at Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference in London

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM: TSXV, Nasdaq First North Growth Market) ("ShaMaran" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with producing assets in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, announces that the Company's President and CEO, Adel Chaouch, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference in London on January 22, 2020. View PDF Version.

A copy of the presentation will be available on ShaMaran's website www.shamaranpetroleum.com and www.thelundingroup.com.

OTHER

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on January 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 8 402 5000, mailto:[email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% direct working interest in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "SNM".

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/17/c1500.html