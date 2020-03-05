Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd will participate in PaperWorld 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd announces that it will participate in the annual PaperWorld Middle East, which will be held from Mar 9-11, 2020 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE. Last year, the exhibition attracted about 305 exhibitors from 42 countries and 6908 visitors at the PaperWorld Middle East in Dubai. This year, PaperWorld will be host to many enterprises including Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd.

Paperworld Middle East is an international trade fair for paper, office supplies and stationery and is open to trade visitors only. It takes place once a year in Dubai and brings together the latest product news and trends from all segments of the industry. The organizers of the exhibition have built an effective exhibition platform for the development of the Middle East market and a good communication bridge, giving companies the opportunity to access more customer resources and understand the market development trend.

Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd. has participated in the exhibition several times and will go on this year to participate again. Their booth is at HALL.S2 Booth No. F39, where they will display consumable printing supplies and barcode printing supplies such as compatible toner cartridges, refill ink, barcode printer, labels etc.

Visitors are welcome to visit their booth at HALL.S2 Booth No. F39 from Mar 9-11, 2020 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE.

About Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd was founded in 2004 with headquarters located in Shenzhen, China and has 7 overseas branches in Mexico, Dubai, Myanmar, Colombia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Our production industry area is 35,000sqm and we currently have 510 employees and workers. As one of the modern professional manufacturers in China, the company has professional R & D, production, sales, and services. Our main brands are ASTA and ACO and we have more than 90 brand agents for these brands around the world.

We have strong technical force, advanced testing equipment, professional and efficient organizational structure, advanced management concept, strong and stable relationships with global partners, and maintain and continuously improve our domestic and foreign market share. We pay high attention to brand image and customer satisfaction and continuous technical innovation. Our slogan is "One partner, One dream" and we invite more global partners to cooperate with us.

Contact:

asta-toner.com

Website: www.asta-toner.com

Mobile: +971 04 358 8199/ +971 058 216 6774

WhatsApp: +86 158 3390 7448

Skype: astatoner09

Email: [email protected]

