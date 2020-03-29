|
Shikun & Binui Ends 2019 With a NIS 344M Net Income
The Company reaches the coronavirus crisis with liquid balances and available credit facilities totaling NIS 3.5 billion, convenient debt rescheduling, operations across diverse sectors and geographies, record order backlog in the field of construction and infrastructure defined in Israel as vital on the back of the Israeli Ministry of Finance's decision to "speed up growth infrastructure for the economy." However, the crisis is a global, developing and dynamic one; therefore, the Company is currently unable to estimate the scope of the impact and implications on its business activity. - Revenues of NIS 6.5 billion - Gross profit of NIS 891 million - EBITDA of NIS 1.1 billion - Net income of NIS 344 million - Gross profit margin reaches 13.7% - Cash flows from operating activities total NIS 367 million - Cash, cash-equivalent and deposits of NIS 3.2 billion - Increase in order backlog to NIS 13.7 billion
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for 2019.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2019
Total income reached NIS 6.5 billion, a 2.5% year-on-year increase.
Gross profit for the period totaled approx. NIS 891 million (gross profit margin was 13.7%), compared with approximately NIS 960 million last year.
In 2019, EBITDA totaled NIS 1.1 billion, similarly to 2018.
Net income reached NIS 344 million, compared to NIS 559 million in 2018.
Cashflow from operating activities (net of investment in land) was NIS 367 million, compared with NIS 84 million in 2018. The positive cashflow stems mainly from residential real estate development in Israel.
The NIS 13.7 billion order backlog as at December 31 2019 does not include additional contracting projects in Israel and abroad totaling NIS 1.2 billion.
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 2019, apartment sales totaled 1,823 apartments (in 100% terms), amounting to NIS 1.9 billion
Deliveries totaled 1,796 units (in 100% terms)
More Information on Company's Housing Unit Sale Transactions (signed contracts) in 2019:
Company's share
In Israel
Total transactions in NIS million
1,267
No. of housing unit sales contracts signed
862
Average price per housing unit (in NIS thousands)
1,470
In Europe
Total transactions in NIS million
399
No. of housing unit sales contracts signed
718
Average price per housing unit (in NIS thousands)
556
Real estate development Israel:
Significant increase in the volume of transactions signed in the Or Yam project
- During 2019, transactions for the sale of 929 housing units (in 100% terms) were signed, amounting to NIS 1.4 billion, following the success of the Or Yam project.
- In December 2019, the Company won a tender of the Israel Land Authority for the acquisition of land in the Savyon Intersection for NIS 206 million (50% - Shikun & Binui and 50% Shikun & Binui Real Estate). The land plot has approved building rights for approx. 146,000 m² (gross) of office space. It is estimated that the building rights can be extended by an additional 100,000 m².
- In December 2019, the Company won a tender of the Israel Land Authority for the acquisition of land plots on which 504 housing units will be built in the Ramat Pinkas neighborhood, close to the Ramat Efal project in Or Yehuda, and 530 housing units in the Ben Shemen neighborhood in Lod. Total consideration: NIS 472 million.
- In addition, following are the main developments in the planning and development of the Group's land plots:
- Old Central Station - urban building plan has been approved
- Ramat Efal - approval for submission to the district committee
- Science Park, Netanya - recommendation for submission to the local committee
- Yoseftal Ramla (urban renewal project) - recommendation for submission to local committee
SBE real estate development abroad: Sale of 894 housing units and delivery of 1,100 housing units
- Revenues totaled NIS 457 million, compared to NIS 599 million in 2018. Gross profit totaled NIS 103 million compared with NIS 130 million in 2018.
- In November, a transaction for the acquisition of land in Warsaw - with building rights for 1,965 housing units - was completed (the company's share - 75%).
Sale of the Company's shares in ADO
The Company has completed the sale of its entire holdings in ADO Group for a total of NIS 900 million, recording a pre-tax net income (in the capital gain and revaluation gain) of NIS 610 million in its financial statements.
REAL ESTATE CONTRACTING IN ISRAEL
Solel Boneh: Net income of NIS 119 million in 2019 and a record backlog of NIS 7 billion as at the end of February
- Gross profit of NIS 228 million
- EBITDA of NIS 194 million
- Solel Boneh reached a record backlog of NIS 7 billion as at the end of February 2020 - including a backlog of projects under construction and new projects for which contracts have been signed, as well as projects in which the Company was declared a winner but for which formal agreements have yet to be signed ("backlog not included in the backlog").
SBI Infrastructure and Construction Abroad (excluding USA): Significant Improvement in Net Income
- Steady gross profitability of 16.4% in 2019 over 2018. Net income in this segment reached NIS 46 million, compared to a NIS 120 million loss in 2018.
- Toll Road Project in Colombia: On February 1 2019, a delivery document for Section 1 was signed; on October 17 2019, a delivery document of Section 2 was signed; and on November 7 2019, a delivery document for Section 3 was signed. Following the delivery, the operating period began, during which the franchisee started receiving revenues from availability charges and tolls, and 180-day rectification period of the segments began.
- Project win in Nigeria: In October 2019, the Nigerian government announced that SBI had won a tender for the construction of a road in southeastern Nigeria; the project involves the paving of roads approx.18 km-long, as well as construction of several bridges and intersections. Work is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2020 and expected to last approx. 48 months. Total expected proceeds from the project: approx. USD 310 million. It should be clarified that as of this date, a binding contract for the execution of the work in the project has yet to be signed between the foreign company and the Nigerian government and there is no certainty as to the date on which a binding contract shall be signed, if any.
SBA Infrastructure and Construction Contracting Company, USA: Activity Increases and US Expansion Strategy is Realized
- Acquisition of US-based infrastructure and construction contracting company is completed: On April 16 2019, the transaction for the acquisition of I+ICON was completed as part of the company's US expansion strategy. The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and marine works. This constitutes a significant step towards entering into mega infrastructure projects in the US, as well as for achieving significant synergies with SBA's operations.
- Project SH-288: Delay of project for the construction of toll roads in Texas, following which the completion date was revised, led to a NIS 205 million loss for the contracting company.
PROJECTS AND INCOME-GENERATING ASSETS Activation of the Ashalim Mega-Project
In April 2019, all required approvals for the activation of the Ashalim thermo-solar power plant project were received. The 121 MW project has an operation period ending in 2043. The Company's share in the franchisee and operator is 50%.
It is estimated that in a representative year in which the power plant will operate at full capacity, it will generate proceeds of approx. NIS 350 million per annum.[1]
Activation of the Tze'elim Mega-Project
In October 2019, all required approvals for the activation of the Tze'elim project were received. Tze'elim is a photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of 120 MW.
Following are projected results for the entire year - proceeds: NIS 80 million; NOI: NIS 65 million; FFO: NIS 40 million.1
Financial closing of the Etgal Project
On December 17 2019, the Electricity Authority approved the financial closing of the Etgal project by (financial closing by equity). The Etgal project is a project for the construction of an open cycle, readily available natural gas-fired power plant, with a 186 MW capacity in the Ashdod industrial area. The company is close to securing financing for the project from financing entities.
Following are projected results for the entire year - proceeds: NIS 120-130 million; NOI: NIS 37-47 million; FFO: NIS 30-40 million.1
Completion of the increasing holding in the Operating Companies - Derech Eretz Transaction
In May 2019, Keystone REIT (Ltd.) entered into an agreement to acquire Road 6 operating company Derech Eretz from third parties, with a portion of the holdings to be transferred to Shikun & Binui. In February 2020, the transaction was completed, with the Company holding 46% of the equity of the operating companies and 51% of the voting rights thereof. As a result, the Company is expected to consolidate the operating companies' financial statements and to record a gain of NIS 90-100 million in Q1 2020 following reclassification from an associate to a consolidated company (the gain was recorded as a result of adjusting the carrying amount to the transaction price).
Sale of Generi 2 Project
In June 2019, the sale of the Generi 2 project was completed; Generi 2 is a BOT project with a construction cost of NIS 515 million for the planning, construction, maintenance and financing of the new Jerusalem Government Campus. Net proceeds from the transaction amounted to NIS 79 million and a post-tax profit of NIS 34 million was recorded.
Improving Efficiency
The Company continues to take measures to reduce costs across the entire Group.
ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP
Shikun & Binui is Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company – a global corporation that operates through its subsidiaries in Israel and across the world. Active in more than 20 countries on four continents, Shikun & Binui is involved in various fields, including infrastructure, real estate development, water, energy, and concessions.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter – "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.
It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers. An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.
[1] The expected results for Ashalim and Tze'elim constitute forward-looking information which is based on the Group's data, assessments and estimates close to the publication date. These data, assessments and estimates may not materialize or may change during the execution of the projects due to a range of circumstances, including existing or potential delays in schedule, demand and availability, change in operating costs, existing or potential delays by authorities as well as extensions of projects underway, wages or other factors which do not depend on the Group and there is no certainty they will materialize if the projections and assessments on which the plans are based do not materialize.
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at
As of December 31
2019
2018
Thousands of NIS
Thousands of NIS
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,163,959
2,491,867
Deposits in banking corporations
730,207
781,879
Short-term loans and investments
200,576
129,150
Short-term loans to investees
21,626
25,001
Customers – income receivable
2,698,876
2,830,251
Inventory of buildings for sale
1,425,855
1,587,147
Receivables and others
497,822
497,394
Other investments including derivatives
136,690
376,642
Current tax assets
51,488
39,287
Inventory
179,460
160,518
Assets held for sale
1,000
716,062
Total Current Assets
8,107,559
9,635,198
Receivables and contract assets due to concession arrangements
1,359,972
1,065,753
Non-current inventory of owned land
982,649
938,127
Non-current inventory of leased land
700,184
705,172
Investment property, net
1,540,212
862,282
Land rights
13,435
13,422
Receivables, loans and deposits
160,833
211,766
Investments in investees accounted for
using the equity method
506,802
403,773
Loans to investees
1,033,465
1,099,937
Deferred tax assets
200,153
299,144
Fixed assets and right-of-use assets
1,373,559
1,076,317
Intangible assets, net
471,773
364,911
Total non-current assets
8,343,037
7,040,604
Total Assets
16,450,596
16,675,802
As of December 31
2019
2018
Thousands of NIS
Thousands of NIS
Liabilities
Short-term credit from banking corporations and others
2,143,536
1,529,542
Subcontractors, suppliers and service providers
1,487,203
1,657,591
Short-term employee benefits
170,427
160,792
Accounts payable and credit balances including derivatives
583,300
638,652
Current tax liabilities
112,181
84,623
Provisions
175,892
172,364
Liabilities to customers
1,278,889
1,483,675
Advance payments from customers
430,135
323,684
Liabilities held for sale
1,455
360,954
Total Current Liabilities
6,383,018
6,411,877
Liabilities to banking corporations and others
3,182,451
3,200,074
Bonds
3,440,059
3,680,283
Employee benefits
43,084
46,130
Deferred tax liabilities
82,715
119,665
Provisions
150,409
260,418
Excess of losses accumulated over the cost of the investment
and deferred credit balance in investees
259,369
97,408
Total Non-Current Liabilities
7,158,087
7,403,978
Total Liabilities
13,541,105
13,815,855
Capital
Total equity attributable to company shareholders
2,600,103
2,531,765
Non-controlling interests
309,388
328,182
Total Equity
2,909,491
2,859,947
Total Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
16,450,596
16,675,802
Consolidated Statement of Income
For the Year Ending December 31
2019
2018
2017
Thousands of NIS
Thousands of NIS
Thousands of NIS
Revenues from work performed and sales
6,490,567
6,331,518
6,437,307
Cost of work performed and sales
(5,599,292)
(5,371,928)
(5,586,065)
Gross Profits
891,275
959,590
851,242
Profit from the sale of investment property
(440)
125,949
3,217
Sales and marketing expenses
(43,887)
(40,089)
(40,049)
Administrative and general expenses
(471,230)
(415,472)
(380,824)
Share of the profits (losses) of associates treated according to the
(262,397)
19,141
59,816
equity method (net of tax)
Other operating income
757,891
389,504
219,622
Other operating expenses
(50,550)
(135,578)
(130,028)
Operating Profit
820,662
903,045
582,996
Financing revenues
353,963
261,136
199,436
Financing expenses
(517,507)
(530,652)
(422,471)
Financing costs, net
(163,544)
(269,516)
(223,035)
Profit before taxes on income
657,118
633,529
359,961
Taxes on income
(313,177)
(74,233)
(61,655)
Profit for the year
343,941
559,296
298,306
Attributed to:
Company shareholders
314,029
494,995
230,927
Non-controlling interests
29,912
64,301
67,379
343,941
559,296
298,306
Basic profit per share– in NIS
0.78
1.24
0.58
Diluted profit per share– in NIS
0.77
1.22
0.57
For the Year Ending December 31 2019
Infrastructures
and Construction (International)
(Without the U.S.)
Infrastructures and Construction
Contracting in
Israel
Infrastructures and Construction (International) (U.S.)
Real Estate Development (Israel)
Real Estate Development (International)
Concessions
Energy
Others
Adjustments
Total
Thousands of NIS
Revenues from outside customers
1,287,676
2,713,942
776,990
1,151,472
456,729
30,939
181,982
42,777
(151,940)
6,490,567
Inter-segment revenues
405,715
76
(405,791)
-
Total Revenues from Works Performed and Sales
1,287,676
3,119,657
776,990
1,151,548
456,729
30,939
181,982
42,777
(557,731)
6,490,567
Segment costs, net
1,173,540
2,988,228
1,028,536
948,069
387,398
-88,751
221,623
(505,271)
(700,500)
5,452,872
Segment Results
114,136
131,429
-251,546
203,479
69,331
119,690
-39,641
548,048
142,769
1,037,695
Operating expenses, net, for all segments
(217,033)
Operating Income
820,662
Finance revenues (expenses), net assigned to segments
49,230
(22,911)
(4,689)
(50,404)
451
28,763
2,376
19,412
(384)
21,844
Net financing expenses not assigned to segments
(185,388)
Segment Profit (Loss) Before Tax
163,366
108,518
(256,235)
153,075
69,782
148,453
(37,265)
567,460
(260,036)
657,118
Additional information:
Segment assets
3,799,912
2,899,989
471,183
4,563,584
1,547,351
384,033
1,350,907
193,584
(1,073,236)
14,137,307
Investments and loans to associates
9
16,937
7,258
63,042
171,643
938,042
350,289
2,532
12,141
1,561,893
Assets not allocated to segments
751,396
Total Assets in the Consolidated Report
16,450,596
Segment liabilities
1,351,296
2,282,916
461,659
2,877,722
1,295,363
701,813
1,565,037
338,132
(1,906,830)
8,967,108
Excess of losses over investment in investees
24,114
-
217,330
294
-
10,411
7,220
-
-
259,369
Liabilities not allocated to segments
4,314,628
Total Liabilities in Consolidated Report
13,541,105
Long-term investments in assets
29,287
158,014
1,443
239,330
-
180,954
35,213
16,905
-
661,146
General long-term investments in assets
10,930
Total Investments in Consolidated Long-Term Assets
672,076
Depreciation and amortization
114,277
61,551
13,461
17,684
1,331
(3,792)
15,867
28,218
(358)
248,239
General Depreciation
20,952
Total Depreciation in the Consolidated Report
269,191
Infrastructures and Construction (International)
(Without the U.S.)
Infrastructures and Construction Contracting in Israel
Infrastructures and Construction (International) (U.S.)
Real Estate Development (Israel)
Real Estate Development (International)
Concessions
Energy
Others
Adjustments
Total
Thousands of NIS
Revenues from outside customers
1,355,063
2,850,687
485,278
987,301
499,354
55,910
503,563
45,184
(450,822)
6,331,518
Inter-segment revenues
-
433,445
-
76
-
-
-
-
(433,521)
-
Total Revenues from Works Performed and Sales
1,355,063
3,284,132
485,278
987,377
499,354
55,910
503,563
45,184
(884,343)
6,331,518
Segment costs, net
1,326,005
3,190,853
470,342
630,585
409,067
(299,584)
471,490
68,221
(988,097)
5,278,882
Segment Results
29,058
93,279
14,936
356,792
90,287
355,494
32,073
(23,037)
103,754
1,052,636
Operating expenses, net, for all segments
(149,591)
Operating Income
903,045
Finance revenues (expenses), net assigned to segments
(70,437)
(6,114)
316
(41,659)
(1,856)
24,839
7,988
(7,674)
21,408
(73,189)
Net financing expenses not assigned to segments
(196,327)
Segment Profit (Loss) Before Tax
(41,379)
87,165
15,252
315,133
88,431
380,333
40,061
(30,711)
(220,756)
633,529
Additional information:
Segment assets
4,180,720
2,956,046
124,160
4,096,704
1,559,434
620,612
1,083,260
496,265
(811,183)
14,306,018
Investments and loans to associates
9
28,267
-
74,013
182,906
800,141
430,284
1,759
11,332
1,528,711
Assets not allocated to segments
841,073
Total Assets in the Consolidated Report
16,675,802
Segment liabilities
1,506,032
2,429,300
26,738
2,644,396
1,327,415
792,653
1,330,134
307,380
(1,353,497)
9,010,551
Excess of losses over investment in investees
22,428
-
48,001
10,900
-
-
16,079
-
-
97,408
Liabilities not allocated to segments
4,707,896
Total Liabilities in Consolidated Report
13,815,855
Long-term investments in assets
107,215
62,552
-
52,774
4
103,784
171,157
12,366
-
509,852
General long-term investments in assets
12,735
Total Investments in Consolidated Long-Term Assets
522,587
Depreciation and amortization
121,029
50,697
1,568
20,192
1,097
3,221
16,285
12,447
(2,031)
224,505
General Depreciation
12,474
Total Depreciation in the Consolidated Report
236,979
For the Year Ending December 31 2018
Infrastructures and Construction (International) (Without the U.S.)
Infrastructures and Construction Contracting in Israel
Infrastructures and Construction (International) (U.S.)
Real Estate Development (Israel)
Real Estate Development (International)
Concessions
Energy
Others
Adjustments
Total
Thousands of NIS
Revenues from outside customers
1,355,063
2,850,687
485,278
987,301
499,354
55,910
503,563
45,184
(450,822)
6,331,518
Inter-segment revenues
-
433,445
-
76
-
-
-
-
(433,521)
-
Total Revenues from Works Performed and Sales
1,355,063
3,284,132
485,278
987,377
499,354
55,910
503,563
45,184
(884,343)
6,331,518
Segment costs, net
1,326,005
3,190,853
470,342
630,585
409,067
(299,584)
471,490
68,221
(988,097)
5,278,882
Segment Results
29,058
93,279
14,936
356,792
90,287
355,494
32,073
(23,037)
103,754
1,052,636
Operating expenses, net, for all segments
(149,591)
Operating Income
903,045
Finance revenues (expenses), net assigned to segments
(70,437)
(6,114)
316
(41,659)
(1,856)
24,839
7,988
(7,674)
21,408
(73,189)
Net financing expenses not assigned to segments
(196,327)
Segment Profit (Loss) Before Tax
(41,379)
87,165
15,252
315,133
88,431
380,333
40,061
(30,711)
(220,756)
633,529
Additional information:
Segment assets
4,180,720
2,956,046
124,160
4,096,704
1,559,434
620,612
1,083,260
496,265
(811,183)
14,306,018
Investments and loans to associates
9
28,267
-
74,013
182,906
800,141
430,284
1,759
11,332
1,528,711
Assets not allocated to segments
841,073
Total Assets in the Consolidated Report
16,675,802
Segment liabilities
1,506,032
2,429,300
26,738
2,644,396
1,327,415
792,653
1,330,134
307,380
(1,353,497)
9,010,551
Excess of losses over investment in investees
22,428
-
48,001
10,900
-
-
16,079
-
-
97,408
Liabilities not allocated to segments
4,707,896
Total Liabilities in Consolidated Report
13,815,855
Long-term investments in assets
107,215
62,552
-
52,774
4
103,784
171,157
12,366
-
509,852
General long-term investments in assets
12,735
Total Investments in Consolidated Long-Term Assets
522,587
Depreciation and amortization
121,029
50,697
1,568
20,192
1,097
3,221
16,285
12,447
(2,031)
224,505
General Depreciation
12,474
Total Depreciation in the Consolidated Report
236,979
