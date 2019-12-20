Significant On-Site Progress on CMEEC / U.S. Naval Submarine Base Project Connecticut Green Bank Provides Additional Financing

Construction on the Fuel Cell Micro-Grid Project for the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative (CMEEC) on the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton is on Track



Significant On-Site Work Completed with Power Plant Deliveries Commencing

Liquidity Profile Enhanced with $3 Million Loan

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 20, 2019- - Today, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable molten-carbonate fuel cell solutions, outlined the significant construction progress it has made to-date, the expected delivery schedule and the current financing approach for the CMEEC Fuel Cell Micro-Grid Project on the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton including:

CMEEC Fuel Cell Micro-Grid Project located on the U.S. Naval Submarine Base, Groton, CT: Announced in May 2017, this project includes the installation and commissioning of two FuelCell Energy SureSource 4000 power plants which will provide 7.4 megawatts of continuous power generation. FuelCell Energy has now completed significant site work on the base, including excavation, wiring and pouring of the concrete pads for siting the fuel cell plants. The delivery of the fuel cell modules and balance of plant will begin during the first week of January 2020, with the first plant expected to be commissioned in the spring of 2020.



“FuelCell has pivoted to executing on our future, we are focused on executing our core business, exceeding customer expectations, and delivering on and adding to our significant project backlog, including this mission critical project for CMEEC and the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton,” noted Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy. “We have also taken this opportunity to continue our earlier improvements to our corporate liquidity profile, which creates an additional working capital lever. I would like to thank CMEEC for its partnership on this critical energy solution for the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, and the Connecticut Green Bank for their continued strong support and partnership with FuelCell Energy. We are also thankful for the opportunity and confidence placed on FuelCell Energy to serve the U.S. Armed Forces.”

“We are honored to be a partner in this project with the Navy and FuelCell Energy. To be part of this project at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base, which will help the Navy meet their resiliency objectives, is very exciting,” said Mike Lane, Interim CEO and CFO of CMEEC. “We continue to be encouraged by the progress FuelCell Energy is making as a company and look forward to potential projects in the future.”

“We are pleased to provide FuelCell Energy additional funding and support for this important clean energy resiliency project with CMEEC and the Navy,” said Bert Hunter, Chief Investment Officer, Connecticut Green Bank. “We are encouraged by the progress FuelCell Energy is making as a company. FuelCell has a long history in Connecticut as a key part of the distributed energy landscape, and this Connecticut project is a great example of the solution they provide.”

The Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, or CMEEC, is a public power entity that provides electric services to several municipal utilities and participating wholesale customers. The municipal utilities, in turn, provide electricity to roughly 100,000 residential, commercial/industrial and small business customers located in New England. CMEEC is headquartered in Norwich, Connecticut.

As a reminder, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10:00 am EST to review its financial performance. In addition, senior leadership will unveil the pillars of its transformation strategy under the direction of its President and CEO, Jason Few. Conference call details will be provided at a later date.

