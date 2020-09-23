23 mins ago
Wheat Energy Partners, LLC – Delaware Basin Opportunity 2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill Reeves County, Texas
24 mins ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 1.6 million barrels
2 hours ago
India tops up strategic reserves with cheaper crude, saves over $685M
3 hours ago
World’s Top Ship Insurers Won’t Cover Ships Linked to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
5 hours ago
Energy transition could push oil majors to sell or swap oil and gas assets of more than $100 billion
5 hours ago
Susan M. Gray Named Chief Executive Officer of UNS Energy

SKF joins the Renewable Energy 100 initiative

