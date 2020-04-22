SSI Partners with Texo to Provide Coronavirus Screening Stations

360 Feed Wire

Specialist medical support company, SSI Energy, has forged a strategic partnership with Texo Accommodation, part of Texo Group of companies, to deliver modular Coronavirus screening stations in the UK.

The partnership will combine SSI Energy’s range of Covid-19 screening and testing services with Texo Accommodation’s range of flexible, modular buildings which offer high-quality, rapidly deployed welfare facilities.

SSI Energy has developed screening and testing services delivered by qualified medical personnel, which includes the Covid-19 Rapid testing kit. This detects IgG and IgM antibodies, which detects if a person has had coronavirus and has since recovered and takes 10 minutes to complete.

The SSI Energy/Texo modular Coronavirus screening stations will be targeted at sites of Critical National Infrastructure such as ports, airports and heliports, logistics centres and major construction sites where people are required to go to work to deliver essential services in the UK.

The modular concept is designed and manufactured by Texo Accommodation partner, ELA Container, the German modular building specialist. ELA has delivered a number of placements of modular systems in the UK and Europe to support customers during the Covid19 pandemic.

Jules Rawles, Director at specialist medical support company, SSI Energy, said: “There is a clear need to ensure the safety of all people who are required to go to work and screening and testing is an essential part of this. The facilities required to offer this service are best offered outside of the premises which is why this partnership is particularly effective.”

Richard Lamb, Managing Director of Texo Accommodation, said: “The situation around working practices and the pandemic has been fast moving and requirements on how to work safely have been changing just as quickly.

“This partnership reflects the need to provide robust and accurate screening and testing to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while also meeting requirements for social distancing and general welfare. Clearly people having to stand and wait outside is suboptimal. The SSI Energy/Texo modular Coronavirus screening centre provides a truly flexible solution for facilities where essential workers need to come and go.”

Texo Accommodation, through its land-based modular division, can now deliver flexible office and welfare space, test centres, hand washrooms and sanitary units to workplaces and public facilities across the UK.

Modular office and welfare space (locker rooms or canteen space), as well sanitary facilities with toilets, offer organisations the opportunity provide sufficient social distancing space on a flexible and temporary basis, particularly for organisations providing essential services. Space for handwashing before entry to or departure from premises also ensures increased care is provided for all visitors or attendees.

Picture caption: Texo Accommodation is working with SSI Energy to supply modular Coronavirus screening centres, designed and manufactured by ELA Container.

To discuss requirements, contact:

Dave Thompson, Business Development Manager, SSI Energy [email protected] or go to www.ssi-energy.com

Richard Lamb, Managing Director, Texo Accommodation [email protected]

About SSI Energy

SSI Energy is a provider of highly skilled medics and technicians across industry sectors including oil & gas and renewable sectors, both onshore and offshore.

SSI Energy focuses on the safe and cost-effective delivery of service with the quality of its manpower and equipment at its heart. SSI Energy is enabled by the Management and Executive Team who have over 150 years combined medical, maritime and offshore experience ensuring its clients are supported throughout the service delivery.

About Texo Accommodation

Texo Accommodation has significant experience of providing bespoke modular units for a variety of uses across range of industrial sectors including offshore energy, aviation and construction.

Texo Group (texo.co.uk) with sister company Texo DSI, offers a multi-disciplined integrated asset management service to a range of industrial sectors. The fast-growing group has integrated a series of recent acquisitions, bringing in leadership with decades of experience to form its core divisions, including: Accommodation, Engineering, Fabrication, Integrity + and Resources, alongside Texo DSI.

About ELA Container GmbH

With 850 employees, over 45 years of experience and a global presence, ELA Container is the specialist when it comes to providing mobile room solutions in the form of containers.

ELA can quickly respond to last-minute enquiries with over 30,000 lettable containers in stock, in a wide range of designs and with diverse accessories.

ELA can also manufacture special containers for permanent use.

Expert service throughout, from planning, delivery and assembly to removal, is just as natural as the quality hallmark ‘Made in Germany’.

As a second-generation family business, ELA attaches great importance to proximity to customers.