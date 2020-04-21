Stock Market Wrap-Up: These 2 Stocks Hiked Their Dividends Today

The stock market dropped on Tuesday, with market participants remaining nervous about the major disruptions in crude oil trading. Oil futures regained ground to finish in positive territory after Monday's unprecedented drop, but supply-and-demand imbalances look poised to persist for weeks or even months until producers can adjust their production decisions and industrial energy users are able to reopen operations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were all down in the 2.5% to 3.5% range, with the largest losses for the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
