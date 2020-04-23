April 23, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Transglobe Energy Corp. (Nasdaq:TGA) DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Transglobe Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:TGA) The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: http://www.stonegateinc.com/reports/TGA%20Q4FY19.pdf SUMMARY TransGlobe has been in the international oil and gas industry for over 20 years has been highly active and successful across diverse geological basins in several countries with a variety of fiscal regimes. Through the execution of a disciplined business plan involving cost-cutting measures, a strategic acquisition, and key contracts with the Egyptian government and third-party marketers, TGA's management has been successful in navigating the company through a variety of changes including low oil prices and revolutions, and as a result Transglobe is well positioned to navigate future volatility in the market. TransGlobe had an average production base of roughly 16,041 Boepd in 2019 and recently reported ~15.4 MBoepd for Q419, ~15.2 MBoepd during the month of February and ~14.6MBoepd in March. TGA has a number of development projects in Canada and Egypt, along with some potentially high-impact exploration opportunities in Egypt. The recently revised 2020 capital budget includes a total of ~$7.1M, with ~$5.0M allocated to Egypt and ~$2.1M to Canada

Due to the recent drop in oil prices, TransGlobe has reduced their original capital budget in an effort to reduce expenses. The revised plan includes two wells (one in Egypt and one in Canada) that were spudded before the recent oil price volatility. Additionally, the capital budget includes capital related to HSE, select recompletions, and certain land retention commitments.

At year-end 2016, the Company acquired some producing high-quality light oil and liquids-rich gas plays in west central Alberta, Canada. The acquisition was designed to diversify TGA geographically as well as expand operations outside areas with geopolitical risk, and it came with 149 potential drilling opportunities. The operating cost structure and favorable royalty and tax structure of the area support growth at current oil prices and provide opportunities to increase reserves and production in proven plays using advanced horizontal drilling and multi-stage frac technology. In 2019, TransGlobe drilled four horizontal Cardium oil wells in the Harmattan area of Canada and stimulated, equipped and tied in these four wells along with six additional wells drill in 2018.

Based on a February 2020 GLJ Petroleum Consultants evaluation, the Company reported 25.4 MMboe total proved (1P reserves) as well as 45.3 MMboe total proved + probable (2P reserves), a ~6% decrease and ~3% increase, respectively, from 2018 year-end.

TGA had inventoried entitlement crude oil in Egypt of 964.5 Mbbls as of 12/31/19 valued at $17.5M on its balance sheet, which is up from levels reported as of 12/31/18 of 568.1 Mbbls.

Due to spread of COVID-19 and increase in global supply, corporate production is expected to range between 13.3 and 14.3 Mboepd (midpoint 13.8 Mboepd) with a 93% weighting to oils and liquids; this includes 11.3 to 12.1 Mbopd for Egypt, and 2.0 to 2.1 Mboepd for Canada.

About Stonegate Capital Partners Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Shane Martin, CFA

(214) 987-4121

[email protected] SOURCE: Stonegate Capital Partners



