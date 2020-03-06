Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the subsea production and processing market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.73 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Oceaneering International Inc., Saipem Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating crude oil prices owing to cancellation or delay of oil and gas drilling activities will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices owing to cancellation or delay of oil and gas drilling activities might hamper market growth.
Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Subsea Production and Processing Market is segmented as below:
Application
-
Shallow Water
-
Deepwater
-
Ultra-deepwater
Geographic Segmentation
-
North America
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our subsea production and processing market report covers the following areas:
-
Subsea Production and Processing Market Size
-
Subsea Production and Processing Market Trends
-
Subsea Production and Processing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advances in subsea processing as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea production and processing market growth during the next few years.
Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the subsea production and processing market, including some of the vendors such as Oceaneering International Inc., Saipem Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the subsea production and processing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist subsea production and processing market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the subsea production and processing market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
-
The growth of the subsea production and processing market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of subsea production and processing market vendors
