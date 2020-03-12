Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios
CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 14, 2020.
The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:
stable monthly cash distributions, and
enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of global issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from physical infrastructure assets, which the advisor believes will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund due to the tangible, difficult to replicate, long-term nature of such assets and their ability to shape and support global economic activity. In addition, the portfolio will be focused on sustainable infrastructure by investing in securities of issuers whose infrastructure assets the advisor believes have been developed and operated taking into account environmental, social and governance considerations.
The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per Unit per month or $0.50 per Unit per annum).
The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 11, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.
Name
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
VWAP
Exchange Ratio
Power & Renewables Issuers
American Electric Power Co Inc
AEP
025537101
US0255371017
130.9856
13.09855
Atco Ltd/Canada
ACO/X
046789400
CA0467894006
48.5597
4.85597
Atlantica Yield plc
AY
n/a
GB00BLP5YB54
37.1057
3.65421
Boralex Inc
BLX
09950M300
CA09950M3003
28.9625
2.89625
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
BIP
n/a
BMG162521014
65.4087
6.54087
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
BEP-U
n/a
BMG162581083
67.1728
6.71728
Canadian Utilities Ltd
CU
136717832
CA1367178326
39.0035
3.90035
Capital Power Corp
CPX
14042M102
CA14042M1023
33.7883
3.37883
Consolidated Edison Inc
ED
209115104
US2091151041
120.1903
12.01902
Dominion Energy Inc
D
25746U109
US25746U1097
114.1667
11.41666
DTE Energy Co
DTE
233331107
US2333311072
148.7390
14.73473
Duke Energy Corp
DUK
26441C204
US26441C2044
131.0358
13.10357
Eaton Corp PLC
ETN
n/a
IE00B8KQN827
121.6393
12.06358
Edison International
EIX
281020107
US2810201077
88.1450
8.81450
Emera Inc
EMA
290876101
CA2908761018
57.2420
5.72420
Eversource Energy
ES
30040W108
US30040W1080
127.0096
12.70095
Exelon Corp
EXC
30161N101
US30161N1019
42.9883
4.29883
FirstEnergy Corp
FE
337932107
US3379321074
60.9574
6.09574
Fortis Inc/Canada
FTS
349553107
CA3495531079
56.1418
5.61418
Hydro One Ltd
H
448811208
CA4488112083
27.0699
2.70699
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
INE
45790B104
CA45790B1040
19.2841
1.92841
Keyera Corp
KEY
493271100
CA4932711001
22.8824
2.28824
Kinder Morgan Inc/DE
KMI
49456B101
US49456B1017
23.2410
2.32410
NextEra Energy Inc
NEE
65339F101
US65339F1012
355.3236
35.53236
Northland Power Inc
NPI
666511100
CA6665111002
30.2199
3.02199
nVent Electric PLC
NVT
n/a
IE00BDVJJQ56
28.4546
2.84546
ONEOK Inc
OKE
682680103
US6826801036
58.0082
5.80081
Pattern Energy Group Inc
PEGI
70338P100
US70338P1003
36.3742
3.63742
Pembina Pipeline Corp
PPL
706327103
CA7063271034
34.9416
3.49416
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc
PL
72349J107
CA72349J1075
7.9288
0.77788
Polaris Infrastructure Inc
PIF
73106R100
CA73106R1001
13.8723
1.38723
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
PEG
744573106
US7445731067
71.2945
7.12944
Roper Technologies Inc
ROP
776696106
US7766961061
458.3487
45.83487
Sempra Energy
SRE
816851109
US8168511090
180.8626
17.94262
Southern Co/The
SO
842587107
US8425871071
86.8219
8.68219
TC Energy Corp
TRP
87807B107
CA87807B1076
66.3904
6.63904
Tesla Inc
TSLA
88160R101
US88160R1014
905.7581
90.57581
TransAlta Corp
TA
89346D107
CA89346D1078
8.6226
0.86226
TransAlta Renewables Inc
RNW
893463109
CA8934631091
15.3758
1.52974
WEC Energy Group Inc
WEC
92939U106
US92939U1060
139.6961
13.96960
Williams Cos Inc/The
WMB
969457100
US9694571004
22.3235
2.17737
Xcel Energy Inc
XEL
98389B100
US98389B1008
68.2046
6.77746
Water Utilities & Waste Treatment Issuers
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
AQN
015857105
CA0158571053
20.4444
2.04444
American States Water Co
AWR
029899101
US0298991011
114.6751
11.46750
American Water Works Co Inc
AWK
030420103
US0304201033
186.8986
18.68985
AquaVenture Holdings Ltd
WAAS
n/a
VGG0443N1078
36.9756
3.69755
California Water Service Group
CWT
130788102
US1307881029
71.4960
7.14959
Danaher Corp
DHR
235851102
US2358511028
197.3140
19.73140
Ecolab Inc
ECL
278865100
US2788651006
260.4632
25.98171
Essential Utilities Inc
WTRG
29670G102
US29670G1022
59.8112
5.98112
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
AQUA
30057T105
US30057T1051
25.4808
2.54807
IDEX Corp
IEX
45167R104
US45167R1041
193.9564
19.39563
Mueller Water Products Inc
MWA
624758108
US6247581084
14.4691
1.44690
Pentair PLC
PNR
n/a
IE00BLS09M33
51.2966
5.12966
Primo Water Corp (formerly Cott Corp)
PRMW
74167P108
CA74167P1080
19.7063
1.97063
SJW Group
SJW
784305104
US7843051043
89.7066
8.97066
Waste Connections Inc
WCN
94106B101
CA94106B1013
133.0864
13.30864
Watts Water Technologies Inc
WTS
942749102
US9427491025
129.2298
12.92298
Xylem Inc/NY
XYL
98419M100
US98419M1009
105.8034
10.58033
Data Networks & Communications Issuers
Alphabet Inc
GOOGL
02079K305
US02079K3059
1729.9398
172.99397
Amazon.com Inc
AMZN
023135106
US0231351067
2557.8668
255.78668
American Tower Corp
AMT
03027X100
US03027X1000
327.1223
32.71223
Apple Inc
AAPL
037833100
US0378331005
385.2023
38.52022
AT&T Inc
T
00206R102
US00206R1023
49.1125
4.91125
BCE Inc
BCE
05534B760
CA05534B7604
60.0644
5.92319
CenturyLink Inc
CTL
156700106
US1567001060
15.2634
1.52634
Cisco Systems Inc
CSCO
17275R102
US17275R1023
53.0487
5.30486
CoreSite Realty Corp
COR
21870Q105
US21870Q1058
147.4792
14.74791
Crown Castle International Corp
CCI
22822V101
US22822V1017
214.3705
21.27210
CyrusOne Inc
CONE
23283R100
US23283R1005
80.1050
8.01050
Digital Realty Trust Inc
DLR
253868103
US2538681030
183.6076
18.20681
Equinix Inc
EQIX
29444U700
US29444U7000
821.1465
82.11465
Iron Mountain Inc
IRM
46284V101
US46284V1017
41.8374
4.09873
Keysight Technologies Inc
KEYS
49338L103
US49338L1035
128.1545
12.81545
Microsoft Corp
MSFT
594918104
US5949181045
217.3064
21.73063
Motorola Solutions Inc
MSI
620076307
US6200763075
233.9637
23.30839
Netflix Inc
NFLX
64110L106
US64110L1061
497.1180
49.71180
QTS Realty Trust Inc
QTS
74736A103
US74736A1034
76.4141
7.57680
Quebecor Inc
QBR/B
748193208
CA7481932084
31.3927
3.13927
Rogers Communications Inc
RCI/B
775109200
CA7751092007
61.7332
6.17332
SBA Communications Corp
SBAC
78410G104
US78410G1040
385.9876
38.59876
Shaw Communications Inc
SJR/B
82028K200
CA82028K2002
22.6530
2.25542
Shopify Inc
SHOP
82509L107
CA82509L1076
607.0031
60.70031
Sprint Corp
S
85207U105
US85207U1051
11.9008
1.19008
TELUS Corp
T
87971M103
CA87971M1032
48.9445
4.89445
T-Mobile US Inc
TMUS
872590104
US8725901040
117.1327
11.71326
Verizon Communications Inc
VZ
92343V104
US92343V1044
76.7656
7.67655
Other Issuers
Bank of Montreal
BMO
063671101
CA0636711016
78.3205
7.83205
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
CP
13645T100
CA13645T1003
301.2139
30.12139
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
DIR-U
26153W109
CA26153W1095
12.2125
1.22125
Enbridge Inc
ENB
29250N105
CA29250N1050
45.5473
4.55473
Firm Capital Property Trust
FCD-U
318326105
CA3183261054
6.3117
0.63117
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
GRT-U
387437114
CA3874371147
67.4941
6.74941
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
HR-U
403925407
CA4039254079
18.7926
1.86776
Manulife Financial Corp
MFC
56501R106
CA56501R1064
20.6666
2.06666
National Bank of Canada
NA
633067103
CA6330671034
58.4781
5.84781
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PRV-U
742694300
CA7426943006
6.7613
0.67613
Royal Bank of Canada
RY
780087102
CA7800871021
92.7571
9.27571
Summit Industrial Income REIT
SMU-U
866120116
CA8661201167
12.8353
1.28353
Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
TD
891160509
CA8911605092
61.8863
6.18863
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
TNT-U
89784Y209
CA89784Y2096
7.0050
0.70050
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp
WTE
96145A200
CA96145A2002
13.2737
1.32737
The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.
