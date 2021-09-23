18 seconds ago
Syncrude Canada force majeure impacts North American crude flow
29 mins ago
Exclusive: Onboard Dynamics at The Oil & Gas Conference
60 mins ago
Citi blocked PDVSA attempt to pay Siemens, executive says at trial
2 hours ago
Exclusive: Ring Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Biden administration mulls big cuts to biofuel mandates in win for oil industry -document
3 hours ago
Oil prices at two-month highs on tight supplies

Syncrude Canada force majeure impacts North American crude flow

in Canada / Canada News / Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

World Oil

CALGARY (Bloomberg) –Syncrude Canada Ltd., a light crude producer majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc., cut September supplies due to a mechanical disruption at its oil sands site, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Syncrude Canada force majeure impacts North American crude flow- oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

In a force majeure notice sent by one of Syncrude’s four owners earlier this month, customers were informed of a supply cut of as much as 20% in September, the person said, asking not to be named because they are not allowed to publicly discuss the matter. Requests for comment to Suncor and fellow owners Imperial Oil Ltd., Sinopec Canada and CNOOC Ltd. weren’t immediately returned.

Syncrude’s upgrader, which turns mined bitumen from the oil sands of northern Alberta into light synthetic crude, produced about 275,000 barrels a day between January and May, Alberta Energy Regulator data show.

The supply cut out of Canada happens as oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been slow to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29 and forced the shut-in of most offshore production in the region. Almost 300,000 barrels a day of Gulf of Mexico crude output remains down due to the impact of the storm.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.