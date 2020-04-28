1 hour ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020
2 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020
10 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”
10 hours ago
Advanced Reactor Concepts (ARC) and Centrus Energy Sign Letter of Intent for HALEU Supply
11 hours ago
Calfrac Announces Delay in Filing its Q1 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A
16 hours ago
Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2020

Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 28, 2020 - 4:40 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") will report its first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens for trading on Thursday, May 7, 2020.  

The Company will host a live webcast over the internet at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its 2020 first quarter financial results.

Event Information
Event: Targa Resources Corp. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast and Presentation
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: www.targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pwuevt24

Replay Information 
A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the conference call, or directly at https://ir.targaresources.com/events.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and selling crude oil.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at [email protected] or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Chief Financial Officer

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (April 28, 2020 - 4:40 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice