1 min ago
TC Energy has submitted restart plan for Keystone pipeline to U.S. regulator- source
19 hours ago
Texas oil and gas regulators deploy inspectors in response to 5.4-magnitude earthquake near Midland
20 hours ago
Analysis: The hardest part is yet to come for gas-hoarding Europe
22 hours ago
ROK Resources announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan asset acquisition
23 hours ago
Activist group demands more aggressive emission cuts from big oil
1 day ago
Oil rises as China recovery, U.S. buyback plan brighten outlook

TC Energy has submitted restart plan for Keystone pipeline to U.S. regulator- source

in Canada / Canada News / Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Pipeline News   by

BOE Report

TC Energy Corp has submitted a restart plan for its Keystone pipeline to U.S. safety regulator Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) which is being reviewed, according to a source on Tuesday.

TC Energy has submitted restart plan for Keystone pipeline to U.S. regulator- source- oil and gas 360

Source: BOE Report

The 622,000 barrels per day (bpd) pipeline was shut after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas, including into a creek. Bitumen tends to sink in water, making it harder to collect than oils that float.

The rupture on Dec. 7 is the third in the last five years for the Keystone Pipeline, and the worst of the three, with cleanup expected to take weeks or months.

The response team has so far recovered 7,233 barrels of oil from Mill Creek.

TC Energy was not immediately available for a comment.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.