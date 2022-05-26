Texas LNG appoints Technip Energies-Samsung Engineering joint venture as lead project contractor

World Oil

Texas LNG Brownsville, a four million tons per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, owned by Glenfarne Group, has executed an agreement with Technip Energies USA and Samsung Engineering Co to lead the delivery of the facility via a joint venture.

Technip Energies, a technology and global engineering, procurement, construction and project management company that has delivered more than 20% of worldwide operating LNG capacity, will partner with Samsung Engineering, a global engineering, procurement, construction and project management firm who also holds a minority equity interest in Texas LNG.

Under a project financeable structure, the two companies will be responsible for all facets of the liquefaction facility’s delivery including engineering, construction coordination, start-up, and commissioning.

“We’re proud to have selected such preeminent businesses as Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering to build our Texas LNG export facility,” said Glenfarne CEO and Founder Brendan Duval. “With the help of these partners, Texas LNG will be one of the cleanest LNG export facilities in the world, powered by renewable energy and providing access to secure energy supply for economies across the world.”

Texas LNG will be one of the greenest LNG facilities globally with its innovative ‘green by design’ strategy that uses renewable energy to power the entire liquefaction process, said Vlad Bluzer, Managing Director of Glenfarne and President of the Company’s LNG business.

“In addition, Texas LNG is exploring partnerships with other like-minded companies to ensure that the upstream resources coming to the plant are responsibly produced,” Bluzer said.

Glenfarne, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. Texas LNG expects to achieve a final investment decision in 2022 and commence commercial operations in 2026. Glenfarne is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.