Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton unseated in GOP primary upset

Houston Chronicle

South Texas rancher Jim Wright unseated incumbent Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton in an upset Republican primary victory.

With nearly two-thirds of precincts reporting and Wright had more than 55 percent of the vote in the two-way race while Sitton received nearly 45 percent. Wright, a rancher and oilfield service company owner from Orange Grove, could not immediately be reached for comment but Sitton conceded defeat in a tweet posted just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s been an honor and incredibly rewarding to put my experience to work for Texas,” Sitton wrote. “I appreciate everyone who voted for me and all of my incredible supporters and I look forward to what God has in store next!”

The Railroad Commission regulates the state’s oil and natural gas industry, issuing permits for oil wells, pipelines, waste sites and other facilities as well as fines and other penalties.

Its three commissioners serve six-year terms, with one up for re-election every two years. Sitton was elected in November 2014 and will serve through January when the winner of the November 2020 race is sworn in.

Wright will face challengers from Libertarian and Green parties, but his Democratic opponent has not been determined. Dallas energy attorney Chrysta Castaneda, with 34 percent, and former state Rep. Roberto “Beto” Alonzo, who received 29 percent, will face each other in a May 26 Democratic runoff.