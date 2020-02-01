The 1 Thing to Watch at Dominion Energy in 2020

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), one of the largest utilities in the United States, has been much loved by Wall Street over the past year or so. That's not unusual, with the broader utility sector, as measured by Vanguard Utility ETF, actually inching ahead of the S&P 500 Index's gain over the past 12 months. Investors have been seeking out safe havens, and utility stocks like Dominion fit that bill. However, anyone looking at buying today needs to go in with their eyes open here.

For starters, Dominion is generally considered a well-run utility. And it has done a fairly good job of late getting big projects done on time and on budget, boosting its long-term prospects. The most notable success on this front came with its Cove Point natural gas export terminal. It was a multi-billion-dollar, multi-year project backed by long-term contracts, and it should provide years of stable cash flow to Dominion and its shareholders.

Continue reading