The alphaDIRECT Quarterly Monitor

alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, provides a review today of prior publications and events as part of its ongoing investor intelligence program, covering the EnergyTech, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Emerging Growth and the New BioEconomy sectors.

Find below a brief summary of recent events and publications:

Recent Events:

Nano One Materials (TSXV/OTC: NNO.V/NNOMF) Nano One’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Blondal, presented in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on November 26th. Mr. Blondal discussed partnerships, licensing and new innovations by the Company followed by a live Q&A session from the audience.

Event replay:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274060&tp_key=15075607cc

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) Capstone Turbine’s Chief Revenue Officer, James "Jim" Crouse, presented in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on December 17th. Mr. Crouse discussed the renewable future, climate change and local and global environmental impacts.

Event replay:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1276886&tp_key=f4ee1e12ff

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) alphaDIRECT hosted Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Gruber, on December 12th. Dr. Gruber presented on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the Market followed by a question and answer session.

Event replay:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1276727&tp_key=b4fbc0c62e

Recent Publications:

Nano One Materials (TSXV/OTC: NNO.V/NNOMF) During October, alphaDIRECT published an overview report on Nano One Materials, covering the Company’s corporate structure, the world-wide lithium-ion cathode industry and target markets, together with key milestones, future opportunities, strategic drivers, financial highlights, peer comparison and risk assessment. The energy storage industry is growing at a rapid rate and is a critical technology behind a number of industries including electric vehicles, renewables, utilities, microgrids and consumer electronics. With the industry driving for lower costs and higher power densities, battery materials are a key consideration. With the cathode accounting for approximately 27% of the cost of a lithium-ion battery, alphaDIRECT believes Nano One is uniquely positioned to enable battery manufactures and material suppliers to lower costs through a new and innovative cathode processing technology.

Click on the link below to download and read the full report:

https://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/companyreports/nno-v-alphadirect-overview-report/

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)(TSX: BLDP)) alphaDIRECT Advisors announced that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Ballard Power Systems with VP of Operations, Ms. Jyoti Sidhu. The alphaDIRECT Management Series focuses on Ballard’s production facilities and manufacturing capabilities in Canada, the U.S. and Europe as well as its 49%-owned joint venture located in Weifang, China, which is licensed to manufacture Ballard’s next-generation LCS fuel stack and power modules. Once fully commissioned, the JV will have the annual capacity to power approximately 20,000 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or FCEVs. All of these joint factors are key aspects of the long-term growth strategy and alphaDIRECT believes will be of increasing focus by investors as well as customers and suppliers.

To read the report, please follow the link below:

https://alphadirectadvisors.com/managementseries/bldp-its-manufacturing-capabilities-and-production-facilities/

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) alphaDIRECT Advisors also conducted a review of Capstone Turbine and the renewable future with Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. James “Jim” Crouse. According to alphaDIRECT, a combination of increased corporate focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principals, government policies, regulations and better economics are creating strong tailwinds for the broader renewable energy sectors, which plays very well into Capstone’s core product offerings. alphaDIRECT believes Capstone’s energy systems are highly complementary to these broader megatrends and actively support the EPA’s Natural Gas STAR program focused on reducing methane emissions within the domestic oil and gas operations while also supporting energy efficiency initiatives through CHP and the Department of Energy’s regional CHP Technical Assistance Partnership.

To read the report, please follow the link below:

https://alphadirectadvisors.com/managementseries/capstone-turbine-cpst-and-the-renewable-future/

