The Energy Venture Investment Summit- Project Canary Interview

Independent assessment of carbon and environmental footprints: Project Canary – Presenting on February 10, 2021 at 9:45 a.m., at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines – Feb 10 – 11, 2021.

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview with Dan Genovese, Director of Consulting Services at EnerCom.

Project Canary is a mission-driven B-Corp aiming to sustain the “social license to operate” for natural gas producers, transporters, and consumers through independent assessment of carbon and environmental footprints. This is critical for every participant in the natural gas supply chain because large swaths of the chain currently have no direct measurements. This opens up both the industry and companies to concerns from environmentalists, investors, and the public.

