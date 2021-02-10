The Energy Venture Investment Summit-Transitional Energy Interview

Oil and Gas 360

Publishers Note: A Greener Future with Renewable Baseload Geothermal Energy: Transitional Energy – Presenting tomorrow February 11, 2021 at 9:45 a.m., at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom – Feb 10 – 11, 2021. Scheduling 1×1 meetings.

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview with Dan Genovese, Director of Consulting Services at EnerCom.

Transitional Energy intends to be a grid-scale geothermal power generation company by “transitioning” existing oil and gas wellbores into renewable power generators. Transition Energy will extract thermal energy from the produced fluids from these existing assets and deploy geothermal power generation units

Register to attend The Energy Venture Investment Summit to access all of these emerging company presentations and to schedule 1 on 1 meetings with the leadership teams for all the presenting companies. To register for the Summit and get additional information, please visit the website at https://www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit.

EnerCom, Inc. is the energy industry’s leading communication experts. We can help you with investor relations and outreach, ESG strategy, media, government and stakeholder relations to effectively communicate your company’s story. For consulting service and Oil & Gas 360 subscription information, please contact: [email protected].

Save the Dates for upcoming EnerCom Conferences

EnerCom Dallas 2021 – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, Dallas, TX April 6-7, 2021 – www.enercomdallas.com

The Oil and Gas Conference 2021, Denver, CO August 15-18, 2021 – www.theoilandgasconference.com