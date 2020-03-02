March 2, 2020 - 8:09 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The GLOBAL GEAR OIL MARKET is expected to grow by USD 1.14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period Global Gear Oil Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global gear oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GEAR OIL MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868115/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global gear oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for fully synthetic gear oil.In addition, growing demand for gear oil from wind turbine applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gear oil market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global gear oil market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Transportation



o Industrial



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global gear oil market growth

This study identifies growing demand for gear oil from wind turbine applications as the prime reasons driving the global gear oil market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global gear oil market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global gear oil market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TOTAL SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868115/?utm_source=GNW



