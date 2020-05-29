The Incoming Glut: Excessive Levels of Heavy Crude Supply in a Saturated Market

RarePetro

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note: Kevin Olson has assembled great data points about the influx of fifty million barrels of foreign crude oil to the United States, and may offset most of the production cuts. Pushing out any kind of recovery on our producers. This brings up the question: Should Donald Trump, or Congress, get involved in eliminating imports of oil? We could get our heavy oil from Canada and Mexico if the infrastructure was built, and not rely on other foreign countries.

Abstract

The worst of the coronavirus induced oil crash seems to have bottomed out as storage inventories saw fairly dramatic drawdowns in the final weeks of May, a reversal of events from the past several months. Such relief may be all bu...