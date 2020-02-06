February 6, 2020 - 11:13 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The Microgrid Market in North America: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2013-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "North America Microgrid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America microgrid market reached a value of US$ 8.14 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 15.39 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2024. Key Questions Answered in This Report: How has the North America microgrid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America microgrid market?

What is the breakup of the North America microgrid market on the basis of energy source?

What is the breakup of the North America microgrid market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America microgrid industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America microgrid industry?

What is the structure of the North America microgrid industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America microgrid industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America microgrid industry? The North America microgrid market is currently being driven by several factors. The escalating demand for microgrid is based on the availability of reliable, stable and affordable power. Moreover, the usage of microgrid in defense and remote areas to enhance security against cyberattacks and threat of grid outages have also increased its demand in the region. Apart from this, several government initiatives are being implemented to provide energy-efficient power solutions. Additionally, rising environmental concerns and technological innovations will continue to spur the microgrid market growth in the coming years. Some of the benefits offered by a microgrid include enhancing reliability, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and lowering stress on the transmission and distribution system. As a result, it provides local, reliable, and affordable energy security for urban and rural communities as well as offer solutions for commercial, industrial and federal government consumers. Report Coverage: Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada

Segments Covered: Energy Source and Application Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Microgrid Market 5.1 Market Performance 5.2 Market Breakup by Energy Source 5.3 Market Breakup by Application 5.4 Market Breakup by Region 5.5 Market Forecast 6 North America Microgrid Market 6.1 Market Performance 6.2 Market Forecast 7 North America Microgrid Market: Breakup by Energy Source 7.1 Natural Gas 7.2 Combined Heat and Power 7.3 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) 7.4 Diesel 7.5 Fuel Cell 7.6 Others 8 North America Microgrid Market: Breakup by Application 8.1 Remote Systems 8.2 Institution and Campus 8.3 Utility/Community 8.4 Defense 8.5 Others 9 North America Microgrid Market: Breakup by Country 9.1 United States 9.1.1 Historical market Trends 9.1.2 Market Breakup by Energy Source 9.1.3 Market Breakup by Application 9.1.4 Market Forecast 9.2 Canada 9.2.1 Historical market Trends 9.2.2 Market Breakup by Energy Source 9.2.3 Market Breakup by Application 9.2.4 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 11.1 Overview 11.2 Raw Material Suppliers 11.3 Sub-Components and Sub-Systems Manufacturers 11.4 Microgrid Manufacturers 11.5 Microgrid Control 11.6 Power Distribution 11.7 End-Use Industries 12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape 13.1 Market Structure 13.2 Key Players 13.3 Profiles of Key Players For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcx1sq View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005675/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





