The Northeast's Energy Problem Is an Opportunity for These 3 Utilities

The most important thing that a utility does is provide reliable energy to its customers. That's a big problem for utilities in the Northeast, where fuel constraints are causing problems for utilities like Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) and National Grid (NYSE: NGG). But the truth is, the fuel issues that are hitting Northeastern utilities today are likely to be good for business over the longer term ... here's why.

As regulators push utilities toward reducing carbon emissions, utilities across the country have started to shift from a reliance on coal to natural gas. Natural gas, which is cleaner-burning than coal, is being used as a transition fuel to facilitate the ultimate goal of increasing the use of renewable power like solar and wind.

Continue reading