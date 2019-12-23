December 23, 2019 - 5:28 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The Role of Public Participation in Energy Transitions, 2020 - Conceptual & Empirical Approach to Stakeholder & Citizen Involvement in the Ongoing Energy Transition Conversation - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "The Role of Public Participation in Energy Transitions" book from Elsevier Science and Technology has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Role of Public Participation in Energy Transitions provides a conceptual and empirical approach to stakeholder and citizen involvement in the ongoing energy transition conversation, focusing on projects surrounding energy conversion and efficiency, reducing energy demand, and using new forms of renewable energy sources. Sections review and contrast different approaches to citizen involvement, discuss the challenges of inclusive participation in complex energy policymaking, and provide conceptual foundations for the empirical case studies that constitute the second part of the book. The book is a valuable resource for academics in the field of energy planning and policymaking, as well as practitioners in energy governance, energy and urban planners and participation specialists. Explains both key concepts in public participation and involvement, along with empirical results gained in implementing these concepts

Links theoretical knowledge with conceptual and real-life applications in the energy sector

Instructs energy planners in how to improve planning and transformation processes by using inclusive governance methods

Contains insights from case studies in the fully transitioned German system that provide an empirical basis for action for energy policymakers worldwide Key Topics Covered: 1. Ortwin Renn: Introduction to Public Participation in Energy Transitions Part 1: Concepts of inclusive governance in the energy sector 1. The six approaches to inclusive governance: foundations, applications and lessons learned 2. Challenges of inclusive participation in complex energy policy making 3. Participatory Governance: Producing Transformative and Structuring Power 4. Best practice: How to design a most suitable governance process for energy transitions 5. A brief history of the German "Energiewende: Targets, programs and social resonance Part 2: Case Studies 6. The Kopernikus Project E-Navi: Linking science, business, and civil society 7. Social justice and sustainability: Making energy transitions fair to the people 8. Stakeholder empowerment in participatory processes of the energy transition an evaluation of impacts of simulation tools 9. Consultation processes for network expansion and renewable energy facilities 10. Climate change policies designed by stakeholder and public participation 11. Public Participation in Electricity Grid Development in Southwest Germany 12. Trembling trust: How to address people's concerns about geothermal energy 13. Citizen Participation for wind energy: Experiences from Germany and beyond 14. Global energy transitions: application of German experiences to other countries and regions 15. Conclusions: lessons learned Authors Renn, Ortwin - Ortwin Renn is scientific director at the International Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS) in Potsdam (Germany). He serves as full professor for environmental sociology and technology assessment at the University of Stuttgart. He also directs the non-profit company DIALOGIK, a research institute for the investigation of communication and participation processes. Renn is Adjunct Professor for "Integrated Risk Analysis at Stavanger University (Norway), Honorary Professor at the Technical University Munich and Affiliate Professor for "Risk Governance at Beijing Normal University. His research interests include risk governance (analysis perception, communication), stakeholder and public involvement in environmental decision making, transformation processes in economics, politics and society and sustainable development. Ulmer, Frank - Frank Ulmer is a Senior Expert in Stakeholder Dialogues, Sustainable Development and Transformation at the non-profit company DIALOGIK, a research institute for the investigation of communication and participation processes. He is founder and director of a consultancy for strategy and dialogue, the Kommunikationsbro Ulmer GmbH. His current focus of work is participation in climate protection policy making, transdisciplinary work on the Energiewende, and citizen's involvement in a sustainable municipal development. As a visiting lecturer at the Leadership Academy Baden-Wuerttemberg and the Verwaltungshochschule Ludwigsburg, he teaches participation, technology assessment, and agile administration. In general his interest includes stakeholder and public involvement in decision making, transformation processes in economics, politics, administration and society, and education for sustainable development. Deckert, Anna - Anna Deckert works as a research associate at the non-profit company DIALOGIK, a research institute for the investigation of communication and participation processes, and as a consultant the Kommunikationsbro Ulmer GmbH. Her research interest are the initiation and maintenance of citizen's involvement in a sustainable municipal development, a sustainable transition of the mobility sector, the role of guidelines for a shared participation culture and the added value of digital tools in offline-participation. Her Master's degree in Sustainability Economics & Management (M.A.) at Carl-von-Ossietzky University of Oldenburg and research experience in living labs (Reallabor) provide her with a strong focus on and requisite know-how for transdisciplinary work. For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kegby9 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005211/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2019





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (December 23, 2019 - 5:28 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia