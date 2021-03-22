3 days ago
In person and virtual registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021
3 days ago
EnerCom Dallas Presenter Update: Suncor Energy to accelerate decarbonization with carbon capture technology.
3 days ago
Powell says the Fed is committed to using all its tools to promote recovery
3 days ago
Citgo Petroleum director Luisa Palacios to leave board at month’s end: company
3 days ago
U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 411
3 days ago
Goldman sees oil price pullback as buying opportunity

The Saudi Arabian plastic packaging market was valued at USD 8.59 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 11.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2021-2026

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.