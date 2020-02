This 7.1%-Yielding Pipeline Stock Continues to Post Impressive Results

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) ended 2019 on a high note as the volume of natural gas traveling across its pipeline systems continued to grow, enabling it to produce record earnings and cash flow. The pipeline giant easily covered its high-yielding dividend.

While some headwinds will slow it down this year, the company's big-time payout is on an increasingly firmer foundation.

Metric

Continue reading