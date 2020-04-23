3 hours ago
Bellatrix Announces Sale Transaction in Connection with its Strategic Process
16 hours ago
Talos Energy To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results On May 6, 2020 And Host Earnings Conference Call On May 7, 2020
16 hours ago
QP signs deal to reserve LNG shipyard capacity in China
16 hours ago
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Business Update
17 hours ago
Core Lab Reports First Quarter 2020 Results From Continuing Operations:
17 hours ago
Cosmo Oil Adopts SAP® Ariba® Solutions for Procurement Efficiency

This High-Yield Oil Major Is Cutting Spending More Than You Think

in Press Releases   by
 April 23, 2020 - 7:31 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

This High-Yield Oil Major Is Cutting Spending More Than You Think

The energy industry is in the middle of a commodity downturn. While that's not unusual, this particular trough is unique and likely to linger. In response, Chevron (NYSE: CVX), along with many peers, is pulling back on its capital spending plans.

The headlines around what's going on, however, don't really explain the extent of the situation at Chevron. Here's a different look at the moves the company is making.

Oil and natural gas are commodities subject to often swift and large price swings. So, on one hand, the current price drop isn't unusual for the highly cyclical industry. However, this time around, there's a confluence of events that suggest that this is going to be a deep and long downturn. 

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 23, 2020 - 7:31 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice