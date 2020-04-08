TMEIC Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for the Unique Heat Dissipation Design of its MV Drive, TMdrive-Guardian

By cross-pollinating ideas from parallel product lines and solar inverters, TMEIC addresses key customer challenges such as the high initial and operational costs of drive cooling mechanisms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Americas medium voltage (MV) drives market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TMEIC Corporation with the 2020 New Product Innovation Award for its thermal management solution for MV drives, the TMdrive-Guardian (Guardian). Guardian comprises a standard indoor electric drive with a NEMA-3R rated enclosure that allows users to deploy the drive outdoors. This design helps save installation costs by eliminating the need for a temperature controlled environment such as an E-house or building.

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/tmeic

"Through its unique heat dissipation design, Guardian's MV drive cabinet eliminates the need for an HVAC system to manage the waste heat from the drive; thereby, drastically minimizing operational expenditure. The design of the drive enclosure has been adopted from TMEIC's solar inverters, which are largely deployed outdoors," said Krishna Raman Industry Analyst. "TMEIC is one of the few manufacturers that provides outdoor MV drives, and is the sole solution provider that supplies MV drives with their own enclosures. This makes Guardian the only NEMA-3R rated solution in which the MV drive is protected from harsh outdoor conditions in the temperature range of -40 degrees C to +50 degrees C."

By placing the drives in a separate enclosure away from the control room, it offers an additional, distinctive layer of safety for the operator. Its in-built intelligence within the enclosure control unit monitors critical conditional parameters such as the temperature of the enclosure, temperature of the transformer, and relative humidity. Based on these three inputs, the controller regulates the exhaust air flow. Similarly, the drive has a control unit to monitor parameters such as temperature of the power semiconductor device and temperature of the transformer. These data sets can be utilized to auto-adjust the air flow mechanism or to identify underlying faults.

All data can be made available either through fiber or copper at the site using standard communication protocols based on customer requirements. Impressively, users can collect and analyze the data to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) environments--a consideration that helps the Guardian adapt for future applications.

"In addition to exceptional product features, TMEIC delivers superior customer ownership experience by combining the advantages of an indoor MV drive unit with standardized installation and operational specifications and an innovative cooling mechanism that minimizes customers' TCO," noted Raman. "This customer focus and commitment to innovation places TMEIC ahead of the curve and sets it up for further growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) was formed in 2003 following the merger of the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. TMEIC manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications.

The North American operation -

TMEIC Corporation, headquartered in Roanoke, VA, designs, develops and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems. TMEIC Corporation specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Material Handling, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Testing and other industrial markets worldwide.

