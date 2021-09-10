33 mins ago
Exclusive: NuVista Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference
1 hour ago
ExxonMobil’s offshore Guyana win streak continues with Pinktail discovery
2 hours ago
Traders chase Russian oil to fill U.S. supply gap after Hurricane Ida
2 hours ago
Exclusive: Enerplus at The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 503
3 hours ago
Exclusive: Aureus Energy Services at The Oil & Gas Conference

Exclusive: Aureus Energy Services at The Oil & Gas Conference

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / ESG / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4 / TOGC26   by

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

Aureus Energy Services provides a wide variety of water and fluid related solutions across North America. We take pride in delivering safe and efficient operations and continue to build our company with repeat customers while always welcoming new business.

With our current service offerings including water transfer, heating, treatment, recycling and hot oiling, Aureus continues to grow and develop into a full cycle water management company, while sticking to our core values; service quality, operational deliverability, safety and efficiency.

Download Slide Deck



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.