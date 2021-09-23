Exclusive: Digitizing the Oilfield Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Digitizing the Oilfield Panel Participants: Ascent Energy Ventures, Raisa Energy, Velocity Insight, Sierra Nevada Corporation

AEV is a venture fund which invests in the innovators imagining a more automated and digital energy industry.

Raisa Energy is an independent exploration and production company that creates value by owning and leasing mineral and non-operated working interests in major oil and gas basins across North America. We are an innovative company passionate about using advanced technology to create extraordinary results for our stakeholders.

Velocity Insight is a full-stack, full-function data management and analytics consulting firm. Through our own unique experiences building in-house data solutions, we saw an opportunity to accelerate a company’s adoption and ultimate success of modernization and digitalization by gaining a better understanding of its data. We’re not a software company – we help you get the most out of the tools you already pay for.

Sierra Nevada Corp is a trusted leader in engineering answers to the world’s toughest challenges, delivering customer-focused technologies and best-of-breed integrations in aerospace and defense. For more than 50 years, customers have turned to Sierra Nevada Corp not only for our expertise in innovation, but for our reputation for agility and for delivering results on time and under budget.



