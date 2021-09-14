Exclusive: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Panel with ENGAGE, Project Canary, SASB.

ENGAGE digitalizes the financial transaction processes end-to-end generating real-time business intelligence at scale.

Project Canary delivers trusted and reliable, independent Energy ESG data. We are the leaders in the certification of responsible operations throughout the energy value chain and provide measurement-based emission profiles via continuous monitoring technology. Our technology services help identify the most responsible energy supply chain operators. Analyzing more than 600 operational data points, TrustWell by Project Canary is the most comprehensive well-pad and mid-stream certification program available. Project Canary is the recognized badge of high standards. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary’s team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named “Best for the World 2021″ B Corp.

SASB Standards guide the disclosure of financially material sustainability information by companies to their investors. Available for 77 industries, the Standards identify the subset of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues most relevant to financial performance in each industry.

