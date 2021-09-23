Exclusive: Leucrotta Exploration at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. is a Montney focused oil and natural gas exploration and development company with lands located in the Mica area of Northeast British Columbia.

Leucrotta owns 240 (net) sections of Montney acreage in the Mica and surrounding area and has identified 17.8 billion bbls of Original Oil in Place (OOIP) and 17.2 tcf of Original Gas in Place across these lands.

The Company recently announced its Mica Pad Development Project that estimates production will reach 30,000 boepd within a 5-year time-frame from the current level of 2,200 boepd. Drilling is commencing soon. Leucrotta’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol LXE.

