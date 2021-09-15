Exclusive: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel with Bloomberg, Sparq Natural Gas, The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, The Landfill Group.

Jade Patterson is an analyst on BloombergNEF’s Americas gas research team, focused on short term North American natural gas markets. Jade specializes in regional market fundamentals and leads the team’s U.S. renewable natural gas research. Prior to joining BNEF, Jade worked for Xcel Energy focused on natural gas supply and system strategy. He holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from Washington State University.

ABOUT BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg provides access to a wide-range of pricing data that delivers transparency and clarity to physical and financial commodities markets as well as proprietary research that provides perspective on industry trends. Analytics offer a detailed view of supply and demand fundamentals and pricing movements to highlight the factors that impact real-time decisions. Request a meeting or demo with us.

Sparq Natural Gas, LLC is accelerating America’s transition to more affordable transportation powered by a cheaper, cleaner, homegrown fuel – Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Sparq connects forward-looking companies and communities to the cost savings and environmental benefits of CNG fueling alternatives for cars and trucks.

The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition) serves as the public policy advocate and education platform for the Renewable Natural Gas industry in North America. Through public policy and education, the RNG Coalition advocates for sustainable development, deployment and utilization of renewable natural gas so that present and future generations will have access to domestic, renewable, clean fuel and energy.

The Landfill Group is a family of successful companies whose ultimate asset is its people. Landfill Group was created to answer a need expressed by the landfill gas market – the ability to build a project where all vendors come together and seamlessly connect all the parts. We’ve been doing this for years on our own projects and have now introduced Landfill Group to bring this solution to the Landfill Gas industry.

Download Slide Deck-Sparq Natural Gas

Download Slide Deck-The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas

Download Slide Deck-The Landfill Group