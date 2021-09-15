Exclusive: Transitional Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.
Transitional Energy (TE) deploys modular geothermal power units in oil and gas basins across the United States to generate clean electricity, reduce operating expenses, and provide consistent power. Where excess electricity is produced, long term PPAs can be signed with local utilities or sold behind the meter to onsite power users.
Download Slide Deck-Evolution Petroleum
Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.
Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.
For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.