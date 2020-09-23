3 hours ago
Wheat Energy Partners, LLC – Delaware Basin Opportunity 2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill Reeves County, Texas
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 1.6 million barrels
4 hours ago
India tops up strategic reserves with cheaper crude, saves over $685M
5 hours ago
World’s Top Ship Insurers Won’t Cover Ships Linked to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
7 hours ago
Energy transition could push oil majors to sell or swap oil and gas assets of more than $100 billion
8 hours ago
Susan M. Gray Named Chief Executive Officer of UNS Energy

Top shipping insurance group will not cover ships linked to Nord Stream 2

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / LNG / Natural Gas News   by

Reuters

MOSCOW – The world’s largest group of shipping insurers will not insure vessels involved in the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipeline projects because of the threat of U.S. sanctions.

Top shipping insurance group will not cover ships linked to Nord Stream 2- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Associations belonging to the International Group of P&I Clubs, including the Shipowners’ Club and the London P&I Club, said in a circular on Monday that it would not provide cover “for any activity involving or related to the Nord Stream 2 or TurkStream construction projects”.

It said members were “strongly urged to assess and mitigate the risks of entering into contracts on the Nord Stream 2 or TurkStream construction projects and exercise the fullest possible due diligence to avoid exposure to sanctions or enforcement actions”.

The International Group of P&I Clubs represents the world’s top 13 ship insurers and covers nearly 90% of the world’s ocean-going tonnage. The notice carried by its members said that all clubs had issued similarly worded circulars regarding Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream.

Led by Russia’s Gazprom, the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 link is more than 90% complete and scheduled to begin operating next year.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to curb the Kremlin’s economic leverage over Europe and Turkey and has warned investors in the two natural gas pipelines could face sanctions.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is chairman of Nord Stream’s shareholders committee. Gazprom holds a 51% stake alongside German energy companies E.ON and Wintershall Dea, Engie of France and Dutch firm Gasunie.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has faced calls in recent weeks to halt Nord Stream 2 in response to the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Siberia last month.

The Kremlin has said the commercial project is beneficial to both Russia and European countries and that it should not be linked to the Navalny case.

TurkStream, which stretches 930 km (580 miles) across the Black Sea to Turkey, began operating this year.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.