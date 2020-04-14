Toshiba Wins Order for Power Generation Equipment for Myanmar’s Sedawgyi Hydropower Plant Rehabilitation Project

KAWASAKI, Japan, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "Toshiba ESS") announced today that it received an order for two units of an approximately 14 MW hydro turbines and a control system from the Toyota Tsusho Corporation, the main contractor in a project to rehabilitate the Sedawgyi Hydropower Plant being undertaken by the Myanmar Ministry of Electricity and Energy-affiliated Electric Power Generation Enterprise. The hydro turbines will be rehabilitated using the existing parts and newly supplied ones such as runners, and the control system will be replaced incorporating the latest technology. This project is part of the ODA loan-funded Hydropower Plants Rehabilitation Project being undertaken by the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Toshiba ESS expects to start shipping the equipment in the spring of 2022.

The Sedawgyi Hydropower Plant that employs two units of Toshiba ESS's hydro turbines (approx. 14 MW each) is located approximately 100 km northeast of Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, and meets about 10-15% of the city's electricity demand. Since it first began operating in 1989, it has been under continuous use without receiving any major rehabilitation and regularly requires planned outages to deal with decreased output due to deteriorating facilities in recent years. By participating in this rehabilitation project, Toshiba ESS will contribute to improving Myanmar's power supply capability and its sustainable economic development.

The Toshiba Group has delivered a total of over 2,300 hydro turbines worth more than 61 GW to Asia and other regions/countries around the world. Due to its low operating costs and minimal CO 2 emissions, hydropower generation has been receiving renewed interest around the world.

Takao Konishi, Director, Vice President at Toshiba ESS said, "Hydropower generation will continue to be an important part of Toshiba ESS's business and we will continue delivering optimal power generation solutions that are closely aligned with customers' needs."

Project Overview

Project name: Sedawgyi Hydropower Plant Rehabilitation Project

Location of the plant: Sedawgyi Township, Mandalay Region, Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Plant owner: Electric Power Generation Enterprise, Myanmar Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Scope of supply by Toshiba ESS: Rehabilitation of two units of hydro turbines (approx. 14 MW each) and supply of a control system

For Burmese translation of this press release, please click here.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200407/2770927-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200407/2770927-1LOGO

SOURCE Toshiba