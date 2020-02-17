February 17, 2020 - 4:24 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Total contract drilling revenues were $792 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $839 million), compared with $784 million in the third quarter of 2019 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $832 million);

Revenue efficiency (1) was 96.2%, compared with 97.0% in the prior quarter;

was 96.2%, compared with 97.0% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $575 million, compared with $547 million in the previous quarter;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $51 million, $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to controlling interest of $825 million, $1.35 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019;

Adjusted net loss was $263 million, $0.43 per diluted share, excluding $212 million of net favorable items. This compares with adjusted net loss of $234 million, $0.38 per diluted share, in the prior quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA was $223 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $245 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $10.2 billion as of the February 2020 Fleet Status Report. STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $51 million, $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 results included net favorable items of $212 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, as follows: $132 million, $0.22 per diluted share, gain on termination of construction contracts,

$110 million, $0.18 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items; and

$2 million, gain on disposal of assets. These favorable items were partially offset by: $25 million, $0.04 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets,

$5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, in acquisition and restructuring costs; and

$2 million, loss on retirement of debt. After consideration of these net favorable items, fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $263 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased sequentially by $8 million, primarily due to rig reactivations, including of the ultra‑deepwater floaters Deepwater Mykonos and Deepwater Corcovado. The quarter was also favorably impacted by higher utilization on the rest of the company’s ultra‑deepwater fleet and a full quarter of revenues from the newbuild harsh environment floater Transocean Norge. These increases were partially offset by lower reimbursable revenue and lower revenue efficiency. Fourth quarter 2019 results reflected a non-cash revenue reduction of $47 million, compared to $48 million in the third quarter, from contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions. Operating and maintenance expense was $575 million, compared with $547 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was the result of a full quarter of operations from the harsh environment floater Transocean Norge and higher concentration of maintenance expenses in the fourth quarter related to our capital spares program and in service fleet. This was partially offset by lower expenses reimbursed by our customers. General and administrative expense was $54 million, up from $45 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to legal, professional and advisory fees. Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $160 million, compared with $166 million in the prior quarter and capitalized interest was $10 million, unchanged from the prior quarter. Interest income was $10 million, compared with $11 million in the previous quarter. The Effective Tax Rate(2) was 30.3%, up from (6.9)% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to releases of unrecognized tax benefits. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (47.2)% compared to (37.5)% in previous quarter. Cash flows provided by operating activities were $147 million, compared to $91 million in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter increase was primarily due to increased cash received from our unconsolidated affiliates for delivery and mobilization of Transocean Norge. Fourth quarter 2019 capital expenditures of $128 million were related to the company’s maintenance capital which includes the reactivation of Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Mykonos and our newbuild drillships under construction. This compares with $121 million in the previous quarter. “I would like to recognize, and thank, the entire Transocean team for once again delivering solid operating and financial results in the fourth quarter,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen. “As utilization across our floating fleet improved for the first time in over five years, and dayrates for high‑specification ultra‑deepwater assets increased 75% over the course of the year, we believe that 2019 marked the beginning of the much-anticipated recovery in the offshore drilling industry.” Thigpen added, “As a direct result of our strong performance in 2019, we generated almost $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, which, when combined with the multiple financing transactions consummated throughout the year, further bolstered our liquidity position. This liquidity, coupled with our industry‑leading $10.2 billion backlog, provides us the financial stability to continue to invest in our people, the maintenance of our assets, and new technologies that will further differentiate us in the eyes of our customers and shareholders.” “Looking forward, we are mindful of the risks COVID-19 presents to near-term oil demand, but believe that improving longer-term market fundamentals, along with an increasing list of opportunities, bodes well for a year-over-year increase in contracting activity, utilization and dayrates.” Full Year 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2019, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $1.3 billion, or $2.05 per diluted share. Full year results included $368 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, net of unfavorable items listed as follows: $609 million, $0.99 per diluted share, loss on impairment, primarily for three floaters previously announced for retirement,

$41 million, $0.07 per diluted share, loss on retirement of debt,

$6 million, $0.01 per diluted share, in acquisition costs and restructuring; and

$5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, loss on disposal of assets. These unfavorable items were partially offset by: $150 million, $0.24 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items,

$132 million, $0.22 per diluted share, gain on termination of construction contracts; and

$11 million, $0.02 per diluted share, gain on bargain purchase. After consideration of these net unfavorable items, adjusted net loss for 2019 was $887 million, or $1.45 per diluted share. Non-GAAP Financial Measures We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (U.S. GAAP). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com. About Transocean Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters and three midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships. For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com. Conference Call Information Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 334-777-6978 and refer to conference code 5581050 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on February 18, 2020. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 5581050 and pin 3332. The replay will also be available on the company’s website. Forward-Looking Statements The statements described in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the future prices of oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the results of our final accounting for the periods presented in this press release, the ability to successfully integrate the Transocean and Ocean Rig businesses, the success of our business following the acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (“Ocean Rig”) and Songa Offshore SE (“Songa”), and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com. This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean. Notes (1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” (2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

Analyst Contacts:

Bradley Alexander

+1 713-232-7515 Lexington May

+1 832-587-6515 Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Years ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,088 $ 3,018 $ 2,731 Other revenues — — 242 3,088 3,018 2,973 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 2,140 1,799 1,389 Depreciation and amortization 855 818 832 General and administrative 193 188 156 3,188 2,805 2,377 Loss on impairment (609 ) (1,464 ) (1,498 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (12 ) — (1,603 ) Operating loss (721 ) (1,251 ) (2,505 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 43 53 43 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (660 ) (620 ) (491 ) Loss on retirement of debt (41 ) (3 ) (55 ) Other, net 181 46 5 (477 ) (524 ) (498 ) Loss before income tax expense (1,198 ) (1,775 ) (3,003 ) Income tax expense 59 228 94 Net loss (1,257 ) (2,003 ) (3,097 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (2 ) (7 ) 30 Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (1,255 ) $ (1,996 ) $ (3,127 ) Loss per share Basic $ (2.05 ) $ (4.27 ) $ (8.00 ) Diluted $ (2.05 ) $ (4.27 ) $ (8.00 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 612 468 391 Diluted 612 468 391



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,790 $ 2,160 Accounts receivable, net 654 604 Materials and supplies, net 479 474 Restricted cash accounts and investments 558 551 Other current assets 159 159 Total current assets 3,640 3,948 Property and equipment 24,281 25,811 Less accumulated depreciation (5,434 ) (5,403 ) Property and equipment, net 18,847 20,408 Contract intangible assets 608 795 Deferred income taxes, net 20 66 Other assets 990 448 Total assets $ 24,105 $ 25,665 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 311 $ 269 Accrued income taxes 64 70 Debt due within one year 568 373 Other current liabilities 781 746 Total current liabilities 1,724 1,458 Long-term debt 8,693 9,605 Deferred income taxes, net 266 64 Other long-term liabilities 1,555 1,424 Total long-term liabilities 10,514 11,093 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 639,674,422 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 617,970,525 issued and 611,871,374 outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 638,285,574 authorized, 143,754,246 conditionally authorized, 610,581,677 issued and 609,649,291 outstanding at December 31, 2018 59 59 Additional paid-in capital 13,424 13,394 Accumulated deficit (1,297 ) (67 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (324 ) (279 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,862 13,107 Noncontrolling interest 5 7 Total equity 11,867 13,114 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,105 $ 25,665



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Years ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,257 ) $ (2,003 ) $ (3,097 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 187 112 — Depreciation and amortization 855 818 832 Share-based compensation expense 37 45 41 Loss on impairment 609 1,464 1,498 Loss on disposal of assets, net 12 — 1,603 Loss on retirement of debt 41 3 55 Gain on termination of construction contracts (132 ) — — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 248 (16 ) 89 Other, net 41 6 55 Changes in deferred revenues, net 43 (139 ) 33 Changes in deferred costs, net (33 ) 34 54 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (311 ) 234 7 Net cash provided by operating activities 340 558 1,170 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (387 ) (184 ) (497 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 70 43 350 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (77 ) (107 ) — Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired — (883 ) — Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments 123 507 — Deposits to unrestricted investments — (173 ) (450 ) Other, net 3 — 10 Net cash used in investing activities (268 ) (797 ) (587 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and issue costs 1,056 2,054 1,144 Repayments of debt (1,325 ) (2,105 ) (2,284 ) Proceeds from investments restricted for financing activities — 26 102 Payments to terminate derivative instruments — (92 ) — Other, net (43 ) (30 ) (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (312 ) (147 ) (1,041 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (240 ) (386 ) (458 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,589 2,975 3,433 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,349 $ 2,589 $ 2,975



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 502 $ 494 $ 457 $ 1,957 $ 1,787 Harsh environment floaters 278 281 253 1,068 974 Deepwater floaters — — 18 8 124 Midwater floaters 12 9 17 55 75 High-specification jackups — — 3 — 58 Total contract drilling revenues $ 792 $ 784 $ 748 $ 3,088 $ 3,018

Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 336,800 $ 339,400 $ 337,100 $ 337,900 $ 356,700 Harsh environment floaters 307,700 298,300 290,500 298,500 296,400 Deepwater floaters — — 154,500 — 186,700 Midwater floaters 119,400 106,200 90,800 118,400 99,900 High-specification jackups — — 314,300 — 152,900 Total drilling fleet $ 317,700 314,500 $ 293,100 $ 313,400 $ 296,200

Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Utilization (2) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ultra-deepwater floaters 56 % 51 % 54 % 51 % 48 % Harsh environment floaters 76 % 79 % 82 % 78 % 82 % Deepwater floaters — % — % 67 % — % 93 % Midwater floaters 33 % 33 % 50 % 37 % 41 % High-specification jackups — % — % 100 % — % 97 % Total drilling fleet 61 % 58 % 62 % 58 % 59 %

Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ultra-deepwater floaters 98 % 98 % 99 % 99 % 96 % Harsh environment floaters 94 % 96 % 91 % 95 % 94 % Deepwater floaters — % — % 91 % — % 94 % Midwater floaters 91 % 79 % 96 % 99 % 98 % High-specification jackups — % — % 100 % — % 100 % Total drilling fleet 96 % 97 % 96 % 97 % 95 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of available rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions.



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,255 ) $ (51 ) $ (1,204 ) $ (825 ) $ (379 ) $ (208 ) $ (171 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on terminated construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Discrete tax items and other, net (150 ) (110 ) (40 ) (10 ) (30 ) (5 ) (25 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (887 ) $ (263 ) $ (624 ) $ (234 ) $ (390 ) $ (209 ) $ (181 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (2.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.28 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — Loss on impairment of assets 0.99 0.04 0.97 0.96 — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Gain on terminated construction contracts (0.22 ) (0.22 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 0.07 — 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.03 Discrete tax items and other, net (0.24 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (1.45 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 )

YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/18 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,996 ) $ (242 ) $ (1,754 ) $ (409 ) $ (1,345 ) $ (1,135 ) $ (210 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 34 12 22 4 18 11 7 Gain on bargain purchase (10 ) (10 ) — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 1,464 18 1,446 432 1,014 1,014 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) 1 (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) Loss on retirement of debt 3 — 3 1 2 2 — Discrete tax items and other, net 143 52 91 1 90 91 (1 ) Net income (loss), as adjusted $ (369 ) $ (171 ) $ (198 ) $ 30 $ (228 ) $ (18 ) $ (210 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (4.27 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (3.86 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (2.99 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (0.48 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.07 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.02 Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) (0.02 ) — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 3.13 0.03 3.18 0.93 2.26 2.19 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Loss on retirement of debt 0.01 — 0.01 — — — — Discrete tax items and other, net 0.30 0.11 0.20 — 0.20 0.20 — Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ (0.79 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.44 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.48 )



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,088 $ 792 $ 2,296 $ 784 $ 1,512 $ 758 $ 754 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,275 $ 839 $ 2,436 $ 832 $ 1,604 $ 805 $ 799 Net loss $ (1,257 ) $ (55 ) $ (1,202 ) $ (825 ) $ (377 ) $ (206 ) $ (171 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 617 150 467 155 312 156 156 Income tax expense (benefit) 59 (24 ) 83 54 29 37 (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 855 207 648 212 436 219 217 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 EBITDA 461 325 136 (356 ) 492 253 239 Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Gain on termination of construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 979 $ 223 $ 756 $ 245 $ 511 $ 257 $ 254 EBITDA margin 14 % 39 % 6 % (43 ) % 31 % 31 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 27 % 31 % 29 % 32 % 32 % 32 %

YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/18 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,018 $ 748 $ 2,270 $ 816 $ 1,454 $ 790 $ 664 Contract intangible amortization 112 34 78 29 49 30 19 Contract drilling revenues before amortization 3,130 782 2,348 845 1,503 820 683 Drilling contract termination fees (124 ) (12 ) (112 ) (37 ) (75 ) (37 ) (38 ) Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,006 $ 770 $ 2,236 $ 808 $ 1,428 $ 783 $ 645 Net loss $ (2,003 ) $ (243 ) $ (1,760 ) $ (409 ) $ (1,351 ) $ (1,139 ) $ (212 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 567 148 419 149 270 135 135 Income tax expense (benefit) 228 110 118 (30 ) 148 85 63 Depreciation expense 818 204 614 201 413 211 202 Contract intangible amortization 112 34 78 29 49 30 19 EBITDA (278 ) 253 (531 ) (60 ) (471 ) (678 ) 207 Acquisition and restructuring costs 34 12 22 4 18 11 7 Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 1,464 18 1,446 432 1,014 1,014 — Gain on bargain purchase (10 ) (10 ) — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) 1 (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) Loss on retirement of debt 3 — 3 1 2 2 — 1,206 272 934 378 556 348 208 Drilling contract termination fees (124 ) (12 ) (112 ) (37 ) (75 ) (37 ) (38 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,082 $ 260 $ 822 $ 341 $ 481 $ 311 $ 170 EBITDA margin (9 ) % 32 % (23 ) % (7 ) % (31 ) % (83 ) % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 34 % 37 % 42 % 34 % 40 % 26 %



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS (In millions, except tax rates) Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss before income taxes $ (79 ) $ (771 ) $ (133 ) $ (1,198 ) $ (1,775 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 5 — 12 6 34 Gain on bargain purchase — — (10 ) (11 ) (10 ) Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 25 583 18 609 1,464 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (2 ) 6 (1 ) 5 (7 ) Gain on terminated construction contracts (132 ) — — (132 ) — Loss on retirement of debt 2 12 — 41 3 Adjusted loss before income taxes $ (181 ) $ (170 ) $ (114 ) $ (680 ) $ (291 ) Income tax expense (benefit) $ (24 ) $ 54 $ 110 $ 59 $ 228 Acquisition and restructuring costs — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net — — — — — Gain on terminated construction contracts — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt — — — — — Changes in estimates (1) 110 10 (52 ) 150 (143 ) Adjusted income tax expense (2) $ 86 $ 64 $ 58 $ 209 $ 85 Effective Tax Rate (3) 30.3 % (6.9 ) % (82.6 ) % (4.9 ) % (12.8 ) % Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (4) (47.2 ) % (37.5 ) % (50.5 ) % (30.7 ) % (29.2 ) % (1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities or become aware of other events and include changes in (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities. (2) The three months ended December 31, 2019 included $30 million of additional tax expense, reflecting the cumulative effect of an increase in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate. (3) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. (4) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income before income tax expense, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.





