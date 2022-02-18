U.N. pact may restrict plastic production. Big Oil aims to stop it

The ACC has dubbed the proposed alliance “Business for Plastic Pollution Action,” according to the email, which called on firms to “shift the debate” by focusing governments’ attention on the benefits of plastic. The group planned to hold monthly meetings and share policy recommendations with governments, according to the email.

The ACC did not respond to Reuters’ questions about the email or the proposed business coalition.

Plastic is embedded in modern life and indispensable to sectors such as automaking. The plastics industry has been quick to cite such applications in defending unfettered production.

But it is throwaway plastics such as food wrappers, grocery bags and delivery packaging that are the main focus of the U.N. conference. Single-use plastic accounts for around 40% of all production, according to a landmark 2017 study in the journal Science Advances.

The ACC has long defended disposable plastics as better for the planet than alternatives such as glass and cardboard, which are heavier and require more fossil fuel to transport. Some climate scientists say that analysis is flawed because it doesn’t take into account the massive societal cost to managing plastic garbage, which is hard to recycle, slow to degrade and expensive to collect, bury and burn.

LOBBYING

Meanwhile, the ACC and its Brussels-based counterpart, Plastics Europe, have been meeting privately with government officials ahead of the talks to press their case, according to correspondence obtained by Reuters through freedom of information requests and interviews with four people involved in the talks.

The ACC last year held a telephone briefing offering U.S. officials its own vision for what the Nairobi treaty should look like, according to a March 3 email invitation sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and obtained by Reuters.

Documents attached to that invitation outlined the ACC’s opposition to potential production caps on plastic. Among its claims: that global inequality would worsen due to increased food waste and less access to clean water in the developing world if restrictions were enacted. Big consumer brands have used single-use plastic packaging to sell basic goods in poor countries, a move that has increased their revenues but fueled widespread waste pollution.

The ACC briefed EPA twice last year as to its views on plastic, once in March and again in July, the agency told Reuters.

It’s not unusual for industries to interact with government agencies. Still, the ACC has been in regular contact with EPA and the U.S. State Department, voicing opposition to domestic and international efforts to restrict the use of plastic, according to correspondence accessed by Reuters through freedom of information requests.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile, Plastics Europe is citing public health as a reason for U.N. delegates to steer clear of production caps or bans on throwaway plastics. In a presentation sent Dec. 16 to European Union officials and seen by Reuters, the trade group said any such restrictions could have “unintended consequences” given high demand for disposable masks, gloves and water bottles.