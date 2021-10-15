3 mins ago
U.S. natural gas futures climb on winter inventory concerns
1 hour ago
Brent’s ‘scarcity premium’ widens to most since 2013 in oil rally
19 hours ago
Goldman Sachs says oil prices could be higher for much longer
20 hours ago
Exclusive: Energy Vault Executive Interview with EnerCom on Renewable Storage Solution
21 hours ago
OPEC credits its oversight with preventing oil price chaos
22 hours ago
Coal is ‘king’ as gas prices soar, Total CEO says — and it’s backfiring on cleaner energy goals

U.S. natural gas futures climb on winter inventory concerns

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Natural Gas News   by

World Oil

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –U.S. natural gas futures climbed after winter stockpiles of the furnace and power-plant fuel expanded less than expected, heightening concerns about adequate supplies going into the peak-demand season.

 

U.S. natural gas futures climb on winter inventory concerns- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Gas prices have already more than doubled this year and the peak, winter demand season is still weeks away in major cities like Chicago that rely heavily on the fuel for residential heating.

The futures pushed almost 7% higher on Thursday after a government tally of crucial auxiliary supplies stored underground showed a weaker-than-expected increase with time running out to boost inventories. The gain was tempered late in the session by bearish midday weather forecasts.

Energy prices are soaring worldwide as the approach of winter in the northern hemisphere exposes widening supply deficits in gas, power and coal that have forced some manufacturers to idle factories.

Post-pandemic economic rebounds may be in jeopardy in some of the world’s biggest economies as the unprecedented pressures force governments and regulators to make hard choices about whether to triage energy deliveries to essential sectors.

After rallying nearly 7% earlier in the day, gas for November delivery closed Thursday 1.7% higher at $5.687 per million British thermal units.

The widely watched U.S. gas inventory report on Thursday  showed that supplies held in storage grew by just 81 billion cubic feet last week,  far less tan the 93 billion median of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, in a separate report the Energy Information Administration warned that U.S. householders this winter are facing the highest bills since 2007-2008.

“This is disappointing for people who want low prices because the hope was that we could put together triple-digit injections to cool off prices and that’s not happening,’’  said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

Flynn’s reference to “triple-digit injections” means weekly storage gains of 100 billion or more; there have only been two of those all year.

Some of the day’s earlier rally was erased after reports showed milder weather may be likely in the days ahead.

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.