U.S. oil and gas leasing report coming soon, administration official says

A Biden administration report on federal oil and gas leasing is undergoing an interagency review and should be published soon, an Interior Department official said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

“Reports like this that come at the direction of an executive order do go through an appropriate interagency and White House review process,” Laura Daniel-Davis said during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to consider her nomination to be promoted to assistant secretary for land and minerals management. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to get it out the door very soon.”

The report had first been promised by Interior in early summer.

