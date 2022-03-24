31 seconds ago
Ukrainian energy companies make international plea to end cooperation with Russian energy
31 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 51 Bcf
19 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Dutch bank ING ends financing for new oil and gas projects
20 hours ago
EU eyes joint gas buying to tackle energy crunch
21 hours ago
Putin says Russia will start selling gas to ‘unfriendly’ countries in roubles
22 hours ago
Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption

Ukrainian energy companies make international plea to end cooperation with Russian energy

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / International / Natural Gas News   by

World Oil

DTEK Group, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine and NPC Ukrenergo called on the international business community to stop buying Russian energy resources and stop any supplies of components and technologies for the fuel and energy sector to Russia.

Ukrainian energy companies make international plea to end cooperation with Russian energy- oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

“We call on all Western companies to stop any cooperation with Russia in the fuel and energy sector. Refuse to buy Russian energy resources and ban the supply of components and technologies there. This applies to all: gas, coal and electricity, as well as the production of engines, turbines, mine and other power equipment,” the companies said in an open letter.

Ukrainian energy companies stressed that the Russian Federation has unleashed the bloodiest war on the European continent in the past 80 years. This war claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, including over a hundred children.

More than 6 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes due to the continuous bombing of peaceful cities, shelling of residential areas and outright terror.

“The only way to stop this war is to deprive the aggressor country of the means to finance it. A country that deliberately drops bombs on orphanages with children cannot use the technical and intellectual achievements of the civilized world. Every dollar paid to Russia leads to new casualties and destruction,” the letter says. “On behalf of hundreds of thousands of workers in the fuel and energy complex, we urge you to stop supporting the Russian economy until this country stops the barbaric war against Ukraine.”

The letter to Western companies has been signed by DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko and Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.