US, German deal on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline will ‘really undermine’ national security: Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the Biden administration on Wednesday for the agreement with Germany, which would allow for the completion of the controversial Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, arguing that it would “really undermine American national security.”

The agreement, confirmed by Fox News, bucks longstanding opposition to the pipeline in Washington, D.C., and was opposed by officials from the previous two administrations.

Pompeo, a Fox News contributor, told “Mornings with Maria” that he believes climate change “has now become the talisman” for President Biden and that he “will sacrifice every bit of our national security for just a little bit of carbon reduction.”

In a series of orders aimed at combating climate change during his first days in office, President Biden temporarily suspended the issuance of oil and gas permits on federal lands and waters and canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline project.

With the new deal, Russia will be able to double the volume of natural gas it exports to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.

Pompeo called the deal “absolutely tragic.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the president is aware of concerns about the pipeline and recently discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that “we have ongoing concerns about how the project threatens European energy security, undermines Ukraine security, and the security of our Eastern Flank NATO allies and partners.”