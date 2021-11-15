46 mins ago
ADIPEC: Oxy’s Hollub wants Biden to stop hectoring OPEC and focus on U.S. oil
2 hours ago
Oil prices slide on expectations of higher supply, weaker demand
3 hours ago
Shell shake-up leaves Dutch royally hacked off
3 days ago
EnerCom Consulting Notes from the Road: Two in-person events in one week!
3 days ago
Biden’s National Economic Council can’t settle on a plan as energy prices spike
3 days ago
Eni inadvertently buys oil from Iran, violating U.S. sanctions

USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference

