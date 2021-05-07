18 hours ago
Registration is open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
19 hours ago
BP Midstream offshore pipeline volumes rise 12%, onshore levels lag in first quarter
19 hours ago
Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2021 first quarter results
20 hours ago
Exxon expects $200 mln in charges this year for job cuts
21 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation announces first quarter 2021 results
22 hours ago
Marathon Oil, APA profits beat as crude prices recover from pandemic lows

USD/CAD: No end in sight for Canadian dollar remarkable comeback

