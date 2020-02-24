Valvoline Enhances International Scope with Multinational Launch of Valvoline Mechanics’ Month

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the expansion of its international footprint through the launch of its inaugural Valvoline Mechanics' Month. This 30-day activation will honor mechanics throughout multiple non-U.S. countries in which Valvoline has a presence. This represents the first observance of its kind, expanding upon previous regional efforts.

During March 2020, Valvoline plans to celebrate mechanics' hard work and dedication to the automotive service profession through multinational events, social media activations, giveaways and advertising. Efforts will aim to heighten awareness and appreciation for mechanics' importance and how they keep the world moving in every corner of the globe.

"Mechanics are the lifeblood of how the world keeps moving. The relentless passion, energy and skill they demonstrate ensures people and goods get to their destination," said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline Senior Vice President, International. "Valvoline is proud to support mechanics with a variety of programs and tools as we have for over 150 years. We are calling on consumers around the world to join us in recognizing and celebrating the impact mechanics make every day."

A 2019 trends report showed the global automotive repair and maintenance service market is estimated to reach $810 billion worldwide by 2026 — growth driven by an increased need for passenger safety, popularity of used vehicles and natural wear and tear due to vehicle age and miles driven.

"A great mechanic is valued throughout the world and reports only validate how we will continue to depend on these professionals well into the future," added Muashsher. "As a result, Valvoline Mechanics' Month is not just an event, but rather an ongoing partnership and an everlasting pledge of our brand support. It is our hope that as we travel the globe to thank the men and women to whom we trust our on-road safety, we will motivate others to express their appreciation at their next vehicle service."

Since 1866, Valvoline has conceptualized, tested and perfected its motor oil science, resulting in a complete portfolio of leading products trusted by mechanics and used in service operations worldwide. From the world's first racing oil to the world's first high mileage oil to the world's first synthetic blend, Valvoline has been trusted in engines for over 150 years. Today, Valvoline provides premium lubricants and specialty chemical products, services and solutions to a wide range of consumer and industrial markets in more than 140 countries.

