Vestas secures service agreement for Senvion turbines in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its industry-leading multibrand service capabilities, Vestas has secured a service agreement with Nexif Energy for the maintenance of the 126 MW Senvion turbines of the first stage of the 212 MW Lincoln Gap wind farm in South Australia.

Vestas will deliver a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) contract for the 35 M140 3.6 MW Senvion turbines to maximise the project's energy production and provide long-term business certainty for Nexif Energy. Delivery of service will commence immediately and will include the additional benefits of scheduled maintenance for the substation, all high voltage equipment and the facility roads.

As the wind industry's largest multibrand service provider, the Lincoln Gap agreement is an addition to Vestas' existing portfolio of 107 MW Senvion turbines in Australia under long-term, full-scope service agreements. Globally, Vestas is now servicing over 300 MW of Senvion turbines in Australia, Europe and the US. The high quality of execution and performance is underpinned by more than 10,000 dedicated service employees and a global network across 69 countries.

"Multibrand service deals like Lincoln Gap demonstrate how Vestas can leverage our market experience, broad service solutions capability and extensive supply chain to provide value for our customers throughout the wind farm lifecycle - whether that is for service on Vestas turbines or third party machines," says Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "We are proud that customers all throughout our region can turn to Vestas' broad range of industry-leading and cost-efficient service solutions."

"We offer unmatched expertise to service all major turbine brands, and a total of more than 30 non-Vestas models," says Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. "As a result of our comprehensive knowledge of Senvion technology, we are pleased to support Nexif Energy and other customers for the lifetime of their Senvion fleet."

"Nexif Energy is pleased to appoint Vestas as its long-term maintenance services provider for the stage one Senvion turbines at our Lincoln Gap Wind Farm," said Matthew Bartley, Founder and Co-CEO of Nexif Energy. "Following Senvion's insolvency, Nexif Energy stepped in to oversee completion of construction, and with stage one now operating, and maintenance and performance in the hands of a leading industry services provider - Vestas, Nexif Energy is well positioned to complete stage two and move forward with implementation of our expansion plans."

The Lincoln Gap wind farm is in an ideal location due to its excellent wind resource and great access to the grid, which will enable it to export over 800,000 MWh a year to the Australian energy consumers.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 113 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry- leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 96 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best- in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Nexif Energy

August 2015, Nexif and Denham Capital partnered to form Nexif Energy, a South East Asian, Bangladesh and Australian focused independent power producer. Nexif manages Nexif Energy and its projects.

The Nexif Energy team has extensive global experience in developing, restructuring, financing and divesting power generation projects across various technologies. We aim to create value by identifying proprietary power generation opportunities and lead the development or restructuring, construction and operation of such assets through active management.

