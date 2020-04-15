32 mins ago
Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 5, 2020

 April 15, 2020 - 4:01 PM EDT
MIDLAND, Texas, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 4, 2020 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT.  Participants should call (844) 400-1537 (United States/Canada) or (703) 326-5198 (International) and use the confirmation code 2595076.  A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, through Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CT.  To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 2595076.  A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.  A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
[email protected]

Source: GlobeNewswire (April 15, 2020 - 4:01 PM EDT)

