Visiongain Report: The Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market is Estimated at 888MW of Capacity in 2020

Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market Report 2020-2030
LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Produced and Capacity Forecasts by Nuclear Reactor Type (Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR), Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), High Temperature Reactor (HTR) and Others) Plus Leading Company Analysis and Leading National Market Analysis.
Did you know?
• There are 5 SMRs operational across the globe
• 4 SMRs under construction
• More than 10 SMRs planned for near-terms deployment
• More than 20 SMR's planned by 2040
7 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:
1. List of Operational and under construction SMRs
2. Global Drivers, Restraints and Trends for the Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market
3. 41 Planned Major and Small-Scale SME projects
• Detailed tables of 41 significant SME projects categorized by their phase of development and their scale.
4. SME Capacity and Energy Production Forecasts and Analysis by Nuclear Reactor Type from 2020-2030
• Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) Forecast 2020-2030
• Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Forecast 2020-2030
• High Temperature Reactor (HTR) Forecast 2020-2030
• Other Reactor Types Forecast 2020-2030
5. Leading National Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Capacity and Energy Production Forecasts from 2020-2030
• Russia Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
• China Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
• India Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
• Pakistan Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
• US Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
• Canada Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
• Argentina Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
• Saudi Arabia Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030
6. PESTEL Analysis of the Small Modular Reactor Market
7. Two more companies have been added in the leading companies' analysis of the Small Modular Reactor Market.
The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the small modular nuclear reactor market:
This independent, 180-pages Visiongain report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 192 tables and figures examining the SMR market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market. PLUS, capital expenditure and capacity forecasts, as well as analysis, from 2020-2030 keeps your knowledge that one step ahead of that you require to succeed.
