Visiongain’s Analysis Indicates that Total Spending on Gas to Liquids Projects will be $3,087 Million in 2020

- Gas to Liquids (GTL) Market Forecast 2020-2030

- Spending Forecasts ($m) by Plant Size (Small, Medium, and Large), Products (Diesel, Naphtha, and Others), and Geography (MEA, RoW). Including Analysis of Leading Gas to Liquid Companies

LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain assesses that the Global Gas to Liquids (GTL) market was valued at $2,915 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach $4,881 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2020 to 2030. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

1. Revenue forecast for the Gas to Liquids market by plant size (small, medium, large) for the 2020-2030 period

2. Gas to Liquids market breakdown by product (Diesel, Naphtha and Others) with detailed revenue forecasting for each of these products

3. Regional and Geographical analysis of the Gas to Liquids market and spending breakdown for the examined areas

4. PESTLE and SWOT analysis for better understanding of the Gas to Liquids market conditions

5. Leading Gas to Liquids market companies' profiles and revenue presentation for the 2014-2018 period.

Gas to liquids (GTL) technology converts natural gas to the cleanest burning fossil fuel into a variety of high-quality liquid products, such as diesel. Gas to liquids helps the countries with natural gas resources grow their economies as new gas supplies come on-stream to satisfy the growing global demand for liquid products. The greatest advantages associated with GTL process is a reduction in CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases, which makes it very popular within the context of the larger trend toward more eco-friendly power solutions. GTL products or fuel can be used in existing diesel engines without the need for engine modifications, new infrastructure or vehicle investment. During the three decades, few GTL projects have been developed as alternatives for the gas companies to monetize their gas and diversify their energy mix. The first major GTL project is in Qatar as a result of the abundant of the supply of economically priced gas. Major existing GTL projects are using Sasol or Shell technology. GTL has addressed a number of major challenges in the oil and gas industry including the economic use of remote gas, the impact of stricter environmental regulations. Crude oil price hikes, energy security concerned, and environmental drivers who turned the focus of the global fuel market to alternative fuels. The major challenge for the gas to liquid is the higher cost of the plant. The gas to liquids projects have the capacity of 1,000 bbl per day to 140,000 bbl per day. In the case of GTL, a company could minimise investment risk by only licencing the technology with limited liabilities. The GTL commercialization framework is based on the important components of risk management, cash flow management, and licencing strategy.

