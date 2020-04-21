Wajax Announces COVID-19 Measures for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that, in light of the ongoing public health crisis related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and in order to reduce potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, it is strongly urging shareholders and others to remain at home and not attend in person at the Corporation's annual meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Attendance in person will be strictly restricted to registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders. Guests will not be permitted and there will be no presentation or reception following the formal portion of the meeting. The Corporation reserves the right to refuse admission to any shareholder or proxyholder seeking to attend the meeting in person, but whom the Corporation believes may pose a health risk or whose admission would violate applicable public health laws, policies or emergency orders in place at the time of the meeting. Any registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders who are admitted to the meeting will be asked to physically distance themselves from others.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy online or via telephone in advance of the meeting, and to listen to the meeting by way of a live webcast that will be available on Wajax's website at www.wajax.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on Wajax's website following the meeting. Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management via the webcast at the conclusion of the meeting but will not be able to vote through the webcast. The deadline for proxy voting is Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Shareholders are also invited to listen to Wajax's Q1 2020 Financial Results Conference Call via live webcast which will be available on the Corporation's website at 2:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Corporation's Q1 2020 Financial Results presentation will be posted to the Corporation's website in advance of the conference call and a recording of the call will be posted following its conclusion.

Health and safety remain Wajax's highest priority. The Corporation will be adhering to all federal and provincial restrictions and recommendations in place regarding public gatherings and, to the extent it is determined that additional measures are required, including the delay of the meeting or changes to the location or format, such measures will be announced by way of news release. Shareholders are invited to monitor Wajax's website at www.wajax.com for any updates. For details regarding the business of the meeting, please see the Corporation's notice of meeting and management information circular, each dated March 3, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wajax thanks its valued shareholders for their understanding and cooperation.

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities and oil and gas.

